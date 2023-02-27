When will Destiny 2 servers come back online? Maintenance downtime, Lightfall preload, and expected bugs (February 28)

Destiny 2 Lightfall is only a day away from going live on the official servers. Players worldwide have been waiting to play this expansion, since it has shaped up to be quite big in scale, both in terms of content and story. Typically, any big launches in live-service games come with maintenance downtimes.

Bungie has prepared a one-day-long maintenance for Lightfall, where players won't be able to log into the game. While this is done to prepare for heavy loads during the launch, Bungie also wants the expansion to go smoothly with zero error codes, something that was common in the Y5 seasons.

The following article lists everything regarding pre-launch, including downtime duration in all major regions, pre-installation sizes on all platforms, expected bugs, and more.

Server maintenance for Destiny 2 Lightfall and when the game will be playable (February 28)

1) Release time and maintenance downtime in all major regions

The release time of the Destiny 2 official servers is scheduled for 9 am PST on February 28. With the downtime expected to last for a whole day, here are the downtimes based on major regions across the globe:

India: 10:30 pm (February 27) to 10:30 pm (February 28).

China: 1:00 am (February 27) to 1:00 am (February 28).

UK: 6:00 pm (February 27) to 6:00 pm (February 28).

Australia: 3:00 am (February 27) to 3:00 am (February 28).

Brazil: 2:00 pm (February 27) to 2:00 pm (February 28).

Bungie Help @BungieHelp

❖ Update 7.0.0.1



TIMELINE

❖ February 27

❖ Start: 8 AM PST (-8 UTC)

❖ Player Removal: 8:45 AM

❖ Log in: February 28, 9 AM

❖ End: 10 AM



Bungie Help @BungieHelp

❖ Update 7.0.0.1

TIMELINE

❖ February 27

❖ Start: 8 AM PST (-8 UTC)

❖ Player Removal: 8:45 AM

❖ Log in: February 28, 9 AM

❖ End: 10 AM

More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

All third-party applications and websites tied to Destiny API will be off for the entirety of the maintenance duration, including Light. gg, DIM (Destiny Item Manager), Destiny Tracker, Destiny Companion App, Bray.tech, and more.

2) Pre-load sizes across all platforms

Bungie recently released an article regarding pre-installation sizes across all platforms. Players can expect the files to drop sometime after the servers go offline at 9 am PST on February 27.

The file sizes listed by Bungie are as follows:

PlayStation 5: Install Size: 102.6 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 102.6 GB.

Xbox Series X|S: Install Size: 108.59 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 108.59 GB.

PlayStation 4: Install Size: 88.21 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 184.64 GB.

Xbox One: Install Size: 89.21 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 89.21 GB.

Steam: Install Size: 102.60 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 233.2 GB.

Epic Games Store: Install Size: 101.51 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 223.3 GB.

Microsoft Store: Install Size: 102.13 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 102.13 GB.

Players should note that PlayStation consoles in specific areas seem to have gotten the Destiny 2 Lightfall pre-installation files early, which is further locking users out of the game. The company has addressed this, saying that re-installing the title will fix the issue.

3) Expected bugs

Alongside one of the biggest launches to date, the Destiny 2 community can expect a lot of error codes minutes after the servers come online. Due to an expected high surge of players on February 28, error codes such as Cabbage, CAT, and Calabrese may be encountered.

Error code, Cabbage (Image via Destiny 2)

Everyone is recommended to have the pre-installed files ready before the servers go live.

