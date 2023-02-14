Bungie announces new PvP maps and game modes for Destiny 2 Lightfall

Alongside changes to the Destiny 2 sandbox and weapon crafting, the next expansion will bring multiple additions across all four seasons. Bungie's latest blog post goes into detail regarding everything in Lightfall and beyond, alongside upcoming maps and game modes for the Crucible.

Since the company touched on a lot of topics in its latest blog post, the news of PvP maps and game modes has overall pleased the community. After a strong negative response from players towards Disjunction, it remains to be seen how the community will respond to both the maps and game modes in Y6.

Destiny 2 Lightfall will receive three new maps and game modes for PvP

No huge Destiny 2 update is complete without a significant change to the Crucible. Typically, Season 20 and beyond will see sandbox updates and map additions, alongside returning game modes. Hence, starting Season 21, and each season after that, players will get one new map in the PvP pool.

Season 21, or Season of the Deep, will be getting Meltdown as the revised map, which was introduced with the Warmind expansion. Anyone playing from Y1 will typically be familiar with all the locations of this map, including the capture points, peeking angles, and ammo spawns.

Meltdown map for PvP (Image via Destiny 2)

However, in Season 22, Bungie promised to release a brand new Crucible map, which will be based on the entire Vex Network. This is similar to the Expunge missions from Season of the Splicer, where players might be fighting each other within fragments of time, space, and colorful structures.

Lastly, Season 23 is scheduled to bring back the Citadel map from Dreaming City. This particular map is known for having multiple choke points in the middle, especially near the B site. With the return of two maps from Years 1 and 2 respectively, players will surely get a feel of nostalgia while playing a normal Control 6v6.

Citadel map for PvP (Image via Destiny 2)

In terms of new game modes in the mix, Bungie will be bringing back Countdown alongside Countdown Rush into the Labs playlist. It's a game mode where players need to plant bombs in capture points while attacking. Similarly, the defending team will need to either defend their points or defuse after a bomb is planted.

Crucible starting screen (Image via Destiny 2)

Additionally, Checkmate Control will also be a part of Crucible, where the sandbox will be significantly altered. Hence, players can expect more engagement with weapons rather than abilities or supers. All of this will be a part of the Season of Defiance and Lightfall update.

