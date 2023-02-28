Destiny 2 Lightfall error code cat: Possible fixes, causes, and more

The Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion has just gone live. With Bungie hyping this expansion for a while now, players are eager to finally visit Neomuna and try out a brand new subclass known as Strand.

Given that the launch is enormous, there's a high chance that players might run into issues. Bungie has designated error codes for all these issues, which will help streamline the overall troubleshooting process. Cat is one such error code, and here's a quick rundown of possible fixes and the causes behind it.

How to fix error code cat in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Cat error codes are some of the most common error codes that you will come across in Destiny 2. According to the Bungie help page, this error code is used to denote issues with the game files themselves. This error usually pops up on update days.

The Destiny 2 cat error code appears whenever you try to launch the game without applying the latest update. Most platforms like Steam and Epic Games have the auto-update feature turned on.

However, there might be a slight chance that the download won't start automatically despite the feature being enabled. Here's what you need to do to fix this issue:

Log out of the game, and then restart the store client that you're currently using (Steam or Epic Games Store)

In case the method mentioned above doesn't work, verify the integrity of your Destiny 2 files. That should trigger the download after a small verification process.

How to verify file integrity on Steam

To verify file integrity on Steam, follow these steps:

Launch Steam, and select Destiny 2 from your library. Click on the cogwheel icon that you see in the top right corner. From the drop-down list, click on Properties. Select the Local Files tab on the subsequent open page and click the verify files button.

This should start the file verification process. Since the game files on the system amount to a little over 100 GB, the process might be a bit slow, so you might have to be patient.

How to verify file integrity on Epic Games

The process for file verification on Epic Games isn't that different from the process on Steam. Here's what you need to do:

Launch Epic Games and navigate to your Library. In your Library, select Destiny 2 and right-click on the game icon itself or the three dots above it. From the list that opens, select the Manage option. On the new window that opens, click on the verify option.

How to fix cat error code on consoles

When it comes to consoles, the overall process is slightly different. To fix this error code on PlayStation and Xbox, here's what you need to do:

PlayStation 5

Sign into your PlayStation Network profile. Navigate to the Games tab, and hover over the Destiny 2 icon. Press the options button on your controller. From the resultant menu that appears, select the Check for Update option.

PlayStation 4

Sign into your PlayStation Network profile. Press the D-pad and navigate to the notifications menu. Select the Downloads menu and then select the Destiny update files.

Xbox

Sign into your Microsoft account. Under the Xbox Home menu, look for the My Games and Apps tab and click on it. On the following page, click the Manage and Update option and then select the Destiny icon. Once the update is complete, restart your console before logging into the game.

These are all the methods to solve the cat error code issue in Destiny 2 Lightfall. However, if the issue persists, check the official Bungie forums for information and possible fixes.

