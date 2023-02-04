Bungie extends Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid modifiers to 48 hours 

Destiny 2 Lightfall will bring in a new Raid, replacing the current King's Fall as the pinnacle endgame Raid. While there has been no news regarding its name or objectives, the company announced the release date, time, and additional details on the contest modifiers in its initial days.

The Raid is scheduled for release on March 10, 2023, a Friday. The release time is set to be the same as the daily reset, which is 9 am PST (Pacific Standard Time). However, a recent confirmation from Bungie's team states that they will extend the Day 1 modifier by 48 hours.

Hence, the new end time for the reset is March 12, 2023, which will be a Sunday. Typically, the community argues over the supposed endgame regarding rewards from this particular change.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid contest modifiers will be up for 48 hours (2023)

Destiny 2 Lightfall is less than a month away from hitting the official servers. Players worldwide will get access to a wave of new content, starting with new locations, subclasses, weapon tuning to build crafting, load-out systems, and much more. However, among all the exciting things, Bungie will be adding a new Raid only a few days after launching the expansion.

Similar to past Raids, Day 1 will involve a contest modifier for everyone playing the game, which keeps the playing grounds fair for those racing to World's First. This same concept will also be applied to the Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid, but for 2 days in total. Bungie's official community support account, @Destiny2Team, stated the following:

We are extending contest mode an additional day to allow teams pursuing the emblem more chances to take breaks, as well as allow anyone who has commitments on Friday to still have time to participate. More details will be available in a future TWAB.

The modifier uptimes for all major regions are as follows:

India: 10:30 pm (March 10 to 12).

10:30 pm (March 10 to 12). China: 1 am (March 11 to 13).

1 am (March 11 to 13). UK: 6 pm (March 10 to 12).

6 pm (March 10 to 12). Australia: 3 am (March 11 to 13).

3 am (March 11 to 13). Brazil: 2 pm (March 10 to 12).

Hence, the main goal for extending the timer was to provide enough chances for everyone to pursue the Destiny 2 completion emblem for Day 1. This way, casual players can take a break from challenging encounters, load checkpoints, and come back with a refreshing mindset.

