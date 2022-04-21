Bungie creates another emblem for Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple sherpas 

Emblems in Destiny 2 can set apart the Guardian's inventory visually, from good to slightly better. However, most players use them to showcase their earned achievements from numerous activities, as well as from exclusive offers on Bungie's official website.

The newest emblem comes from the Vow of the Disciple raid, known as Dark Telemetry. Players can bag this by simply carrying 10 new players towards the end of the raid. But after over a month of releasing the raid, many are wondering if there are any players, let alone 10, that need assistance for the first time in Vow.

Dark Telemetry emblem available for Vow of the Disciple sherpas in Destiny 2

After the Vow of the Disciple raid was released by Bungie, the company announced a total of three emblems related to the raid. However, the most important of them are the two that require an extra bit of work. The 24-hour emblem that cannot be acquired at this time, and the former sherpa one, known as the Galactile Magpie.

Bungie had trouble giving away the latter emblem to those who had already carried ten new players towards the end of the raid. To compensate, the company decided to give away the emblem for free to everyone, which now pretty much holds very little value to the sherpas.

However, sherpas have another chance at a special Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple emblem since Bungie decided to release a second one for those willing to carry ten new additional players. One thing to note here is that the progress towards the Dark Telemetry emblem is not retroactive. This means that any raid carries done before March 29, 2022 will not count towards the 10-player progress.

So to make things clearer, players will now have to find 10 additional new Guardians who haven't finished Vow of the Disciple, one and a half months after the release of the activity.

To claim the emblem, players will simply need to head over to Bungie's official website and click on the 'Bungie Rewards' section under the Store tab. Once entered, everyone can find the emblem inside the 'Claim Digital Rewards' section.

Since there has been no official statement from Bungie, the only deduction the Destiny 2 community can make right now is to go for an additional ten carries. In an official forum, the company also stated that they are powerless when it comes to retroactively tracking everyone's carries in Vow.

