Destiny 2 error code "Weasel": How to fix, possible causes, and more

Since it's a live service game, Destiny 2 is prone to error codes. The error code "weasel" is one such bug. Players often encounter this error during gameplay. It can be intensely frustrating as it disrupts attention and immersion.

According to the Bungie Help page, the Destiny 2 error code "weasel" appears when players try to log into the same account from different platforms while cross save is enabled. It has also been spotted after a player was banned during an activity.

While most of these errors occur due to network connectivity issues, some are related to account bans and others. Account ban error codes cannot be fixed unless Bungie intervenes. Others can be fixed in a few steps.

How to fix the Destiny 2 error code - Weasel?

If players are banned, they will be notified the next time they try logging into Destiny 2. This is when the error code: weasel notification shows up. Listed below are specific steps in which this error can be fixed.

Players can try logging out from all devices that their account is logged on and then login back on just one device.

Restarting their current device might also work as a solution to the problem at hand.

Finally, if the methods mentioned above fail, restart network devices like routers and modems to see if that solves the issue.

The solutions mentioned above usually work unless there's a significant outage. If these fixes don't solve the issue, Guardians can report the issue to the forums here.

Until a few hours ago, the servers were down due to a rare server-side issue. Bungie was quick to acknowledge the issue and deployed a fix for it as well. The game can be accessed at the time of writing this article.

Destiny 2 has been running into a few issues lately. A few days ago, many players were banned for a short time for abandoning Control matches in the Crucible. While match abandon bans are common in the Iron Banner and Trials of Osiris, which happens to be the premium PvP activity for the game, handing out such a treatment for Control matches didn't sit well with the community.

Since then, the Destiny 2 ban wave has spread to many activities, with many players being banned for no reason whatsoever.

The creator of the popular website D2Gunsmith was also wrongly banned from the game. Although his ban was reversed, he decided to stay away from the game, at least for the time being. He went on to say that he wouldn't be working on the site any further. D2Gunsmith has been an essential tool for the Destiny 2 community, and its stagnation has been dubbed a significant loss for the entire community.

With Lightfall a few months away, Bungie has many issues concerning the game. It's They're constantly working on the game. Keeping that in mind, these issues are understandable.

