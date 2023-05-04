Destiny 2 Season of the Deep: Release date, new Aspects, leaks, new quests, and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is the next big entry within the Lightfall expansion, as players can expect ability tuning, new quests, and a lot more new stuff to go live. Most of the changes are bound to be welcome ones, as the community has been eagerly waiting for some new content over the last few weeks.

The following article lists everything you will need to know regarding the upcoming season of Destiny 2 Lightfall, alongside all additions confirmed by Bungie ahead of the season's release.

Lastly, there have been a few leaks that claim the return of multiple weapons from Y1 and 2, including Loaded Question, Randy's Throwing Knife, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Players should take everything mentioned with a grain of salt.

All announced content related to Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

1) Release date and time

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is scheduled for release on May 23, at 10 am PDT. The following list should give everyone an idea of the release time of the update, as players can also expect a long maintenance period before release:

India: 10:30 pm (May 23)

10:30 pm (May 23) China: 1 am (May 24)

1 am (May 24) UK: 6 pm (May 23)

6 pm (May 23) Australia: 3 am (May 24)

3 am (May 24) Brazil: 2 pm (May 23)

Aspects, Fragment Slots, and Fragments changes

Super and ability tuning across all subclasses

Subclass keyword tuning updates

Due to it being a huge update, the servers may experience error codes and lag upon launch.

2) Enemies and the possible seasonal theme

The term "Deep" is often referred to as Hive in Destiny 2, as multiple story missions and lore entries point towards the race. Recent leaks and current lore entries suggest that the Titan planet may be connected to the Hive, as it was once home to a Worm god.

Players might also encounter Sloane as a vendor since she was last seen before Darkness consumed half of the galaxy with the launch of Beyond Light. However, this should be considered speculation. As far as seasonal weapons go, a leaked image showcases Taken-infused Reckoning weapons.

3) New Dungeon

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep will have a new Dungeon added in as a Pinnacle activity in place of Spire of the Watcher. Based on the data-mined Origin Trait tied to weapons and previous themes of Dungeons, it can be assumed that the upcoming activity will be Hive-themed.

Some of the weapon types that players can expect to drop from the Dungeon are as follows:

Stasis Wave Frame Breech Grenade Launcher.

Solar Rapid Fire Framed Glaive.

Solar Aggressive Submachine Gun.

Stasis Aggressive Rocket Launcher.

The Origin Trait is called "Restoration Ritual" and can reload weapons upon reviving allies or finisher kills. This also readies an emergency reload the next time any weapon runs out of ammo.

5) Veil quest continuation

Following the negative feedback received due to the underwhelming Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign, Bungie confirmed new quests tied to the expansion and Veil. This will also unlock new Aspects for every class, alongside a new Legendary Hand Cannon as a reward.

Titan: Flechette Storm

Hunter: Threaded Specter

Warlock: The Wanderer



Reminder: Three new Strand aspects are coming to Destiny 2 in Season of the Deep!

Titan: Flechette Storm

Hunter: Threaded Specter

Warlock: The Wanderer

Will be available to ALL Lightfall owners!

The upcoming Aspects will include The Wanderer for Warlocks, Threaded Specter for Hunters, and Flechette Storm for Titans.

