Titan set to return in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is the second season of the highly anticipated Lightfall expansion. As the name suggests, there will be a lot of Hive involvement in the season. Interestingly, some pointers within the missions in the game seem to point at the fact that Titan, a famous location that's currently in the content vault, is set to return in the upcoming season.

According to the game's lore, Titan was one of the few locations that was engulfed by the Darkness when Beyond Light officially went live. It's currently believed that something incredibly powerful is residing on Titan and could potentially help the Vanguard defeat the Witness in Destiny 2.

The enemy of the Witness is on Titan in Destiny 2

During the final step of the Strider quest, players interact with Quin Laghari, the Neomuna City Archivist. This indivdual mentions that the Occlusion sent a data packet that reads as follows:

"Urgent: Saturn VI contains vital information. Enemy of Witness on Titan. If still living, preservation paramount. Do not waste time."

In the above transmission, the term "Saturn VI" refers to Titan, one of the ringed planet's many moons. Considering the urgency of this message and the current situation in the game, the Vanguard won't be wasting any time when it comes to looking for this 'enemy of the Witness.' So, how does Titan return to the game?

Given that Zo'Aurc, Explicator of Planets was defeated in the Root of Nightmares raid, it's believed that the planets and locations that the Darkness claimed back in Beyond Light will finally be free from its influence. Saturn, along with its moon Titan, will be the first to be freed. Jupiter and Io will return at a later point. Although the planets aren't explorable yet, both Io and Titan have played a vital role when it comes to defining the lore in Destiny 2.

Severed @Severed15 @destinytrack I miss Titan too. Was my favorite Destiny 2 location. Abandon golden age city on a poisonous ocean filled with hive was a rather unique setting. Only place in Destiny 2 that felt like a haunted ruin. @destinytrack I miss Titan too. Was my favorite Destiny 2 location. Abandon golden age city on a poisonous ocean filled with hive was a rather unique setting. Only place in Destiny 2 that felt like a haunted ruin.

Furthermore, it's believed that the majority of Destiny 2 Season 21 will be on Titan itself. The Vanguard is looking for the Leviathan, a giant creature that's swimming around in the oceans of Titan. It's worth noting that in the Books of Sorrow, the Leviathan is noted as an ally of the sky, possibly indicating that it's an ally to the Traveler.

Destiny 2 lore further reveals that Savathûn was tasked with killing this Leviathan, which poses multiple questions. Firstly, did Savathûn actually kill the Leviathan? Or do other Leviathans exist? With that being said, it'll be really interesting to see how things pan out in the Season of the Deep.

Moreover, there's a fairly high chance that Xivu Arath, the Hive God of War, will make her in-game debut with the upcoming season. As of now, there are no concrete theories that back this speculation, but as the season progresses, there should be more evidence to support her in-game debut.

