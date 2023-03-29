Destiny 2 Master Root of Nightmares enemy guide: All enemy changes and additions from the normal version

The Master version of Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid is currently live, as players can attempt all four encounters with additional challenges. Typically, Adept loots are in the pool, alongside high-stat armor from encounter chests. However, similar to Master Raids in the past, Root of Nightmares presents itself with small changes that can impact loadouts.

Although Champions are an important factor in each encounter, players should note that Bungie has locked everyone at 1820 for this Raid. In addition, there are Overcharged weapons and Surges to make things easier for players. The following article will guide you through all of the changes in the Master version of Root of Nightmares.

Disclaimer: This article only explains the changes in the Master difficulty and doesn't provide details on the mechanics.

Changes made to the Master version of Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares (2023)

1) Modifiers

Modifiers for Master Root of Nightmares (Image via Bungie)

To start, there are a total of seven modifiers tied for the first week of Master Root of Nightmares. As mentioned earlier, every player entering the Master version of the Raid will be locked to the 1820 power level. Since the recommended power level is 1840, players will have 20 power in all encounters. Anyone with power levels greater than 1820 won't count.

The additional modifiers include additional Barrier and Unstoppable Champions, Artifact Overcharged weapons, Solar Surge, Strand Surge, and Overcharged Shotguns. However, Overcharged weapons and Surges don't stack, forcing players to use only one of these two buffs in encounters.

2) Cataclysm

Cataclysm guide (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will encounter additional Barrier Champions in this encounter. Every time you kill Psions and spawn a Tormentor, you will notice an additional Colossus Barrier Cabal spawning somewhere in the arena. The challenge tied to this encounter is called "Illuminated Torment," where players will need to defeat a Tormentor using the Field of Light buff.

The first week of the challenge in Master Root of Nightmares Raid's Cataclysm features the Adept version of Mykel's Revenge in the loot pool.

3) Scission

Scission encounter starting point (Image via Destiny 2)

Interestingly, the second encounter is almost the same as the standard one, except for the addition of Unstoppable Cabal Champions on the second and third floors. They can appear halfway into the mechanics on either side. Barrier Champions will spawn as they always do, with adds (additional enemies) hitting you with 20 power levels higher.

4) Macrocosm

Macrocosm arena for the third encounter (Image via Destiny 2)

The third encounter, or the Explicator encounter, replaces the yellow-bar Colossus on the platforms with Barrier Champions. Hence, planet runners must have an Arbalest or an Anti-Barrier weapon to quickly shut them down. Everything else is almost the same, as Bungie seems to have kept the total health pool of the Explicator boss unchanged.

5) Nezarec

Nezarec, the final boss of Root of Nightmares (Image via Destiny 2)

Root of Nightmares' final encounter replaces the Colossus Cabal with Barrier Champions on all three sides of the arena. The best course of action here is to have two runners on both sides, with each of them dealing with the Barrier Champions. The other two members can split their roles between baiting the boss and clearing the smaller adds.

