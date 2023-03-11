Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares third encounter guide: Macrocosm

Macrocosm is Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares' third encounter, introducing Guardians with the first major boss of the Raid. This particular arena resembles the final cutscene from the Witch Queen, where The Witness was introduced to the community for the first time. Interestingly, the mechanics here are tied more to the planets and a Cabal boss.

The following article will guide you through each mechanic within this planetarium, which consists of entirely different puzzles from the first two encounters of the Raid.

How to complete the Macrocosm encounter in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid (2023)

1) Core mechanics

Upon entering this arena, you'll see a lot of planets on all sides of the room. The ones that players should focus on in the beginning are the two located in the middle, symbolizing Light and Dark. The layout given below should provide more clarity on this room, and the different platforms that are present in the arena.

The layout of the room (Image via Destiny 2)

Aside from the planets, you will see four different triangular platforms on four corners, each consisting of three planets on top of them. Assign one player to each of the platforms, alongside two players, to clear adds (additional enemies). Let's assume you're on a platform on the Darkness side, which is on the right.

Destiny 2 planets for both sides (Image via KackisHD)

Your task here will be to defeat a Cabal Colossus that spawns beside the boss and look for a yellow-bar enemy on your platform. Kill this enemy to get a Planet Insight buff and look for a planet that is the odd one amongst the three on your platform. In your case, the odd planet should be a Light one.

Destiny 2 odd planet out (Image via KackisHD)

Upon identifying the odd planet, interact with the ball of light underneath it, and switch your position with the players on the opposite platform (Light side). During this time, both of you will receive a special buff called Planetary Shift, which decays over time.

Planetary Shift buff (Image via KackisHD)

Coordination is key here, as both you and the other player need to call out the position of the odd planets on your respective platforms. You must then interact with them to shift their positions. Once the mechanics on the platform have been cleared, you will see a small ray of light emitting from the middle of that specific platform.

To summarize, you and your fireteam are trying to align all of the Light planets on one side and Darkness planets on the other.

Emitting light from the completed platform (Image via Destiny 2)

Once all planets have been switched from four platforms, your focus should now be switched to the three planets in the middle. Look for the odd one again and deposit the respective buff on the plate underneath the planet. The damage phase will begin after all of these planets collide with each other.

Middle planets (Image via KackisHD)

During the DPS phase, the boss will have a Light and Darkness shield, which you will need to match by standing on the three middle plates. Repeat this process until the boss reaches the last stand, which is a simple damage phase.

2) Recommended loadouts

Starfire Protocol (Image via Destiny 2)

Any volatile loadout with Machine Guns can be used to clear out all of the adds within this arena. Players who plan to run Machine Guns are recommended to get Izanagi's Burden for boss damage. Other options include Divinity, Gjallarhorn, and Rocket Launchers, alongside at least three Well of Radiance Starfire Warlocks.

Poll : 0 votes