Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares second encounter guide: Scission

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares is the new pinnacle Raid for the community, as players need to dive deep inside Witness' pyramid. Scission, being the second major encounter in the Raid, splits all players into two different sides, following the orb mechanics from the first encounter.

The following article will break down all the mechanics required to complete the second encounter of the Raid.

Disclaimer: This guide is based on the assumption of Cataclysm clearance and on the fact that you are already accustomed to all the basic mechanics and callouts.

Scission encounter guide for Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid (2023)

1) Core mechanics

Upon arriving at the rally banner, you will see two locations split into different parts, one with a Light orb and the other with a Darkness orb. Split your team into two parts, each having three players. Players from each side should be assigned to the orb on their side, linking them across the two sides of the arena.

The full guide on the first encounter can be found within this link.

Destiny 2 Light and Darkness orb (Image via KackisHD)

For example, suppose you have picked up the light orb and have the "Field of Light" buff. Look for a slingshot mechanic that will launch you to the other side of the platform, and look for a spiral to link the buff you have. However, there will also be a debuff with a countdown saying "Imminent Expulsion", which will wipe the fireteam upon reaching zero.

Destiny 2 buff depositing spiral (Image via KackisHD)

Hence, both players with the Light and Darkness orbs need to keep switching sides and link them by shooting spirals. After linking the first orb, special Shadow Legion enemies will spawn on both sides with a Light and Darkness aura around them. They can only be damaged by players with the "Field of Light" and "Flux of Darkness" buffs respectively.

Darkness immune enemy (Image via KackisHD)

The remaining two players on each side can choose to stall these immune aura-infused enemies until the very last stage of linking. Then, have them stand inside the radius of the orb to gain the buff, and shoot the immune enemies with the respective buffs. Repeat the same process on two additional floors to clear the encounter.

2) Roles of each player

To be more precise on each player's role in this encounter, first split your team in two, with three players on each side. Have one player from each side assigned to orb linking, while the other two to clearing adds (additional enemies).

Destiny 2 Light orb (Image via KackisHD)

Following the mechanics mentioned above, the add clearing team should stand inside the orb to obtain the buff on each side and shoot the immune enemies.

Destiny 2 immune enemies (Image via KackisHD)

Each floor will give you approximately two minutes to complete everything, as shooting one orb will start the timer.

3) Recommended builds

Commemoration Machine Gun (Image via Destiny 2)

Machine Guns, Gjallarhorn, and anything that can clear waves of enemies quickly are viable here. Commemoration is the most-picked weapon here, as picking up an orb can grant the weapon with Volatile Rounds. Champions here include Barriers, which spawn after linking the third orb.

Hence, Arbalest and Radiant shots can take care of these elite enemies.

