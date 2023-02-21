Fact Check: Will Destiny 2 end with Lightfall?

Destiny 2's upcoming Lightfall expansion is widely regarded as the one where the conclusion of the game's long-standing Light and Darkness saga will begin to take shape. Hence, the answer to the question of whether the title will end with Lightfall is no.

This is something that has been discussed by the developers as well on multiple occasions. Lightfall, however, is expected to push Destiny 2 into a new direction, where it will have a much clearer view of the future.

Naturally, fans do not want Destiny 2 to end as the entertainment it provides is at a level that is hard to obtain from most of the other live-service titles. It is really hard to maintain such a game for 10 years at the very top in a market where others like Anthem and Godfall are failing on a regular basis.

Fortunately, Bungie has done a marvelous job by keeping Destiny 2 relevant despite a few issues.

Destiny 2's Lightfall is the penultimate expansion for Light and Darkness saga

Lightfall will be released on February 28, 2023, and will continue the story of the Guardians as they fight against the forces of the enigmatic villain, the Witness. As it happens, everyone, including the Traveler is gearing up, while the Witness and Emperor Calus are knocking at the door.

In Lightfall, the Guardians will travel to Neomuna, a city in Neptune, and fight against Calus as well as the Witness (indirectly) to protect not just the last city on Earth, but also the solar system. Therefore, it is only natural that players who do not have much knowledge about the lore are expecting Lightfall to be the end of the game.

However, the developers at Bungie have already clarified that the game will have one more expansion after Lightfall. It will be known as The Final Shape and ultimately conclude the Light and Darkness saga.

This means Lightfall will be the penultimate expansion for this game, atleast for this saga in specific. During the Vi-Doc that Bungie conducted a few days back, it announced that even though this saga will end with The Final Shape, the game will not.

Instead, it believes there are several other stories to explore within the Destiny 2 universe. However, the way everything takes shape and the way in which both The Final Shape and the future of the game take hold will be laid down in Lightfall.

So, it is safe to say that the developers have made it sound like Lightfall will have material that will impact the distant future of Destiny 2. Obviously, it will probably have nothing to do with the lore, rather how the game is going to be structured with this expansion.

However, this does not mean that Lightfall will be slow by any means. The fight against the Witness has begun in full flow and battlelines are being drawn on all fronts.

While the primary story will revolve around Neptune, there is also going to be a seasonal story that will take place on Earth. While the Guardians fight in Neptune with their newfound Darkness power called Strand, soldiers on Earth will have to consistently fight against Calus's forces in order to prevent the Last City from being destroyed.

