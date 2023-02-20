5 things to do in preparation for Destiny 2 Lightfall

The official release of Destiny 2 Lightfall is barely a week away. Based on everything that's been revealed so far, not only will this expansion further the storyline in the Light versus Darkness saga, but it will also change the way that the game looks and feels.

Given that Destiny 2 Lightfall is a brand new expansion, there are a few things that players need to do when it comes to preparing themselves for the challenges that the Black Fleet and The Witness have to offer.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

How to prepare for Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 is a massive game, and newcomers may have a hard time figuring out what they need to do in order to prepare for Lightfall. Here are five pointers that you need to take into account and potentially complete before the upcoming expansion launches.

1) Bounty hoarding

It's always good to hold onto bounties when you're heading into a new expansion. All you need to do is collect the bounties and complete them. Once the new expansion drops, you can then claim them for a quick level-up boost.

Since power levels will continue to play a vital role in the Season of Defiance, it's important to stack up on bounties before the new expansion arrives. It's worth noting that not all bounties need to be hoarded. You must only hold on to the ones that offer good amounts of XP. For further clarity, these are generally the weekly bounties or the ones with XP++ in their descriptions.

2) Completing seasonal content

Although major locations won't be vaulted in the new expansion, seasonal content won't be around anymore. If you're yet to complete any of the four seasonal missions, complete them as soon as possible and claim the respective rewards associated with them.

Moreover, if you're into titles, Bungie has made the overall process of acquiring and guilding a title fairly easy. While there's not much time left to grab all four titles, you'll definitely be able to acquire and guild at least one of the four seasonal titles that were introduced during the Witch Queen expansion.

3) Crafting/acquiring seasonal weapons and armor

Over the four seasons of the Witch Queen expansion, Bungie launched some truly powerful weapons and some really interesting rolls. Voltshot is one such roll, and it performs really well when it comes to clearing ads. Since most of these seasonal weapons can be crafted, you should consider leveling up all your crafted weapons.

If you still need to unlock some patterns and craft them, you should start doing them at the earliest. When it comes to armor pieces, it's a well-known fact that the War Table at the H.E.L.M is the best source of high-stat armor. Although build crafting is likely to change in Lightfall, the armor stats won't change at all, so you can use this to farm all those high-stat armor pieces before the new Destiny 2 expansion goes live.

4) Exotic Catalyst completion

During the Season of the Seraph, Bungie tweaked the progression system for Exotic catalysts in the game. Before these changes were made, catalyst progression used to be fairly slow, and the grind required to obtain and then masterwork a catalyst was a real pain.

Following these changes, the overall process has become quite easy, to say the least. Moreover, Exotics like Witherhoard and Gjallarhorn will always come in handy, no matter what the activity is, so make sure you've masterworked these catalysts before Destiny 2 Lightfall goes live.

5) Clearing out the Vault

Of the five points mentioned in this list, clearing out your Vault is probably the most important part of preparing for a new expansion. Although you'll be able to store up to 600 pieces of gear, including weapons and armor for all three characters, it might not be enough.

Hence, now is the perfect time to start dismantling all those unused armor pieces and weapons that you may have hoarded for a long period of time. Not only will this free up much-needed vault space for you, but you will also earn some additional Legendary Shards when you dismantle your gear.

These five points should serve as a checklist for you before Destiny 2 Lightfall arrives. Although it won't really hurt if you miss out on completing everything that's mentioned on this list, you might have a hard time once the new raid comes out. The aforementioned actions are usually performed to prepare for the Day 1 Raid Race. However, if you're not participating in the Day 1 Raid Race in Destiny 2 Lightfall, the pointers mentioned above are completely optional.

