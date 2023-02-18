5 best seasonal weapons to craft before Destiny 2 Lightfall

With the end of Destiny 2 The Witch Queen expansion, Bungie will be vaulting almost every seasonal content related to Y5. Hence, any weapon associated with the past four seasons will become unavailable for crafting starting with Lightfall. Players have less than a week to obtain them all, with Bungie making it easier for everyone by introducing daily guaranteed deepsights.

The following article will showcase the best weapons that you must go for in the current season. These weapons are either significant across every activity, or can fulfill their role well in particular situations. Please note that the following list will also try to list weapons based on the changes announced for Lightfall and beyond.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Calus Mini-Tool, IKELOS SMG, and other weapons you need to craft before Destiny 2 Lightfall arrives

1) Calus Mini-Tool

Calus Mini-Tool from Season of the Haunted is a re-issued Opulent weapon from Y2. The Solar Lightweight Framed Submachine Gun fires at 900 RPM and boasts perks that can exclusively synergize with Solar 3.0. The seasonal vendor, Crown of Sorrow, provides both a deepsight and standard version of this weapon.

Calus Mini-Tool (Image via Destiny 2)

The most effective way to farm is by obtaining an Opulent Key via Nightmare Containment, opening a chest on the Leviathan, or spending seasonal currencies daily to purchase deepsight versions. As mentioned earlier, Bungie changed the weekly focus of seasonal deepsight weapons daily, allowing everyone to spend the next five days buying five deepsight versions of the Calus Mini-Tool.

The best perks on this Solar SMG for PvE include the combination of Threat Detector and Incandescent. With a craftable version, you can obtain enhanced versions of both these perks, making the weapon more powerful in the long run.

2) IKELOS Submachine Gun v1.0.3

IKELOS SMG (Image via Destiny 2)

The newly issued IKELOS Submachine Gun from Season 19 is a must-pick for Arc 3.0 builds. It's an Aggressive Framed 750 RPM Arc weapon that can quickly melt adds (additional enemies) due to its archetype. Like the Crown of Sorrow vendor, Bungie has provided daily deepsight on Exo Vendor as well, making it easier to craft both IKELOS and Seraph weapons.

However, aside from picking up daily deepsights from the vendors, the Seraph amps across Europa, Moon, and Operation Seraph's Shield. Every amp from the Exotic mission is guaranteed to drop a red-bordered IKELOS weapon, as players can get lucky to acquire the SMG in one of them.

The best perk combinations on the weapon include Feeding Frenzy and Voltshot for PvE.

3) Tarnished Mettle

Tarnished Mettle (Image via Destiny 2)

The Tarnished Mettle was introduced with Season of Plunder as a lightweight Framed Arc Scout Rifle. While this weapon can also cater to Arc 3.0, the main reason not to miss out on this is the damage that it can dish out on enemies and adds from a distance in high-tier activities.

The "Double Perk Weapon Spoils" upgrade from the Star Chart vendor can guarantee a single deepsight weapon focus each week, alongside the "Hidden Cartography" upgrade for a guaranteed deepsight drop from Ketchcrash completion.

The best perks on this weapon include either the combination of Demolitionist and Voltshot for add-clears, or Fourth Time's the Charm and Explosive Payload.

4) Explosive Personality

Explosive Personality (Image via Destiny 2)

The Explosive Personality Solar Grenade Launcher from Season of the Risen is of the Wave-Framed archetype. This weapon can easily wipe out waves of enemies with one projectile, all while providing buffs based on the Solar 3.0 synergies in Guardians.

The best perks to go for in this weapon include High-Velocity Rounds, Auto-Loading Holster, and Unrelenting.

5) Bump in the Night

Bump in the Night (Image via Destiny 2)

With the Linear Fusion Rifles getting a confirmed 20% damage nerf in Lightfall, the meta might shift towards Rocket Launchers. Being an Aggressive Framed weapon, Bump in the Night consists of high base damage to Impact. Paired with Gjallarhorn's Wolfpack Rounds, it can easily dish out more than enough damage to melt high-tier enemies.

The best perk combinations for this weapon include the Auto-Loading Holster alongside Vorpal Weapon.

