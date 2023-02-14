All upcoming weapon crafting changes in Destiny 2 Lightfall

The weapon crafting feature was one of the major updates that went live with the Witch Queen expansion in Destiny 2. This feature allows players to craft many weapons, thereby reducing the amount of time and effort players have to spend finding the perfect god rolls for their weapons.

While it's definitely made the lives of players easy when it comes to the weapon grind, it has made the game slightly confusing as well. To improve the situation, Bungie is planning on implementing some weapon crafting changes in Destiny 2.

Bungie is giving the weapon crafting system a major upgrade in Destiny 2 Lightfall

To craft a weapon, players will have to complete Deepsight Resonance extractions on a weapon in order to reveal its pattern. After they have managed to perform a specific number of extractions, the weapon can be crafted in the Enclave on Mars.

But here's the problem with the overall weapon crafting system. While a lot of weapons are Deepsight Resonant, not all of them can be crafted. This has caused a lot of confusion amongst players with respect to the weapons that can be crafted and the ones that cannot be crafted. However, this is set to change with the Season of Defiance in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

In season 20, which is the first season of the upcoming expansion, weapons that cannot be crafted won't have Deepsight Resonance available on them. To put it in simpler terms, if a weapon drops with a red border, it's a craftable weapon. This will not only reduce stress on the Vault, but it will also add more value to the weapon itself.

Furthermore, the overall number of craftable weapons in the upcoming season will be drastically reduced. This will allow players to focus on the non-craftable weapons in Destiny 2 Lightfall as well. While these are the changes players will see in the Season of Defiance, a considerable number of changes are set to go live during the Season of the Deep.

As part of these weapon crafting changes, players will be able to enhance non-craftable weapons. During Season of the Deep, this feature will be limited to Adept Raid weapons, but it will be extended to even more weapons over the next few seasons. Enhancing a non-craftable weapon will allow players to use the enhanced version of the rolls on that particular weapon after they've leveled it to a certain extent. This will allow the non-craftable weapons to be on par with their craftable counterparts.

To make matters even more interesting, Destiny 2's latest weapon crafting feature allows players to activate Deepsight Resonance on a non-red border copy of a weapon if they haven't yet acquired the weapon's pattern. However, this feature is only available for craftable weapons.

The changes will take effect in about two weeks, and while they sound promising in theory, it remains to be seen how the Destiny 2 community will receive them.

