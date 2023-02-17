Bungie reveals upcoming ritual weapon for Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

Every season, Bungie introduces a new ritual weapon in Destiny 2. Since it's a ritual weapon, players don't have to spend materials to masterwork it anymore because they can pick up the masterwork version of the weapon itself.

Destiny 2 Lightfall and the Season of Defiance are a little over a week away. Once this new season drops, players can earn a brand new ritual weapon. Bungie normally doesn't do this, but the developers have revealed the upcoming ritual weapon in the newest "This Week at Bungie" blog post.

The Season of Defiance ritual weapon in Destiny 2 Lightfall

The ritual weapon for Season of Defiance in Destiny 2 Lightfall is a Glaive known as the Ecliptic Distaff. Not much is known about this weapon, apart from the fact that it's a Void Glaive and comes with two new perks: Replenishing Aegis and Destabilizing Rounds.

Given that these two perks are brand new, it's unclear what they do. However, if one were to take the names of these perks into account, Replenishing Aegis could trigger some Void overshield. Alternatively, Glaives have a temporary shield that can be deployed at will. This perk could also be associated with that, probably replenishing shield energy for each successful kill with this weapon.

The Vanguard ritual weapon ornament for the Ecliptic Distaff (Image via Bungie)

However, destabilizing Rounds could apply a mix of Void debuffs to targets fired by rounds fired from this weapon. All this is speculation, and these two perks could do something completely different. What these perks exactly do will be revealed once Destiny 2 Lightfall goes live.

The Crucible ritual weapon ornament for the Ecliptic Distaff (Image via Bungie)

As with all ritual weapons, players must reach rank 16 with one of the three ritual playlist vendors to get their hands on this weapon. Once they reset their rank with the vendor, they will be able to collect the ritual ornament for that specific weapon. Bungie has also revealed the ritual ornaments for the Ecliptic Distaff, and these ornaments look really beautiful.

The Gambit ritual weapon ornament for the Ecliptic Distaff (Image via Bungie)

From the markings on the weapon's body, it can be understood that it somehow relates to Dreaming City and the Reef. This brings forth yet another question. If the ritual weapon belongs to the Reef, will the Awoken Queen have a role to play in the upcoming storyline? Queen Mara Sov has played an influential role in taking down Savathun and her Lucent Brood, so it can be assumed that the Queen and her Techuns will also play an essential role in this campaign.

That said, there are a lot of changes in store for the upcoming campaign. From a major change in weapon crafting to a complete overhaul of the combat-style mods, Destiny 2 is getting a complete overhaul with the arrival of Lightfall. The storyline is also turning out to be fascinating. With the Guardians finally moving to Neptune, players will be in for a treat once the new campaign goes live.

