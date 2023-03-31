Destiny 2 leaks reveal possible Season 21 dungeon rewards

Leakers and dataminers have been going into overdrive ever since Destiny 2 Lightfall went live. Season 21 will be known as Season of the Deep, as announced by Bungie. The developer also announced that players will be able to explore a new dungeon during this season.

Although Bungie hasn't disclosed anything else about the season up until now, dataminers have uncovered some interesting details about this upcoming season, especially with respect to the dungeon that's set to arrive in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep dungeon's main reward could be a Glaive

Destiny Leaks @D2Leaks Upcoming Season of the Deep glaive.



Source : Titan Dungeon



Archetype : Rapid Fire Frame



Element : Solar Upcoming Season of the Deep glaive.Source : Titan DungeonArchetype : Rapid Fire FrameElement : Solar https://t.co/4VaZPIB3zG

A few leaks surrounding the upcoming Destiny 2 season surfaced on Twitter, and hinted at a few interesting ideas. One of them suggests Titan will make a return in the Season of the Deep; the new dungeon can apparently be accessed from this location.

Although the name of the dungeon is currently unknown, dataminers have suggested that the main reward is a Glaive. It's likely to be a reward that drops from the final boss, and thus, be an Exotic Glaive. If these leaks are valid, this will be the sixth Exotic Glaive in the game. Prior to this, Bungie introduced three such Glaives during the Witch Queen expansion itself, while two were introduced during the Lightfall expansion.

Destiny Leaks @D2Leaks Other dungeon weapons



Stasis Wave Frame



Stasis Aggressive Rocket



Solar Aggressive SMG



Via/Freezing Dart Other dungeon weaponsStasis Wave FrameStasis Aggressive RocketSolar Aggressive SMGVia/Freezing Dart

While the first three Exotic Glaives were not that popular amongst the players, the new ones, namely the Vexcalibur and Winterbite, are increasingly popular. The Winterbite is believed to be extremely overpowered and had to be disabled before the Root of Nightmares raid race.

Apart from this Glaive, players will be able to acquire a few more weapons from this new dungeon. While the names of the weapons are currently unclear, the leaks talk about the weapon types. They are as follows:

Stasis Wave Frame Grenade Launcher

Stasis Aggressive Frame Rocket Launcher

Solar Aggressive Frame SMG

Apart from that, these weapons are believed to have a brand new Origin Trait. For the uninitiated, every weapon that drops from a specific activity in Destiny 2 comes with a specific set of Origin Traits. These grant the weapon and its wielder special buffs that often make the fight easier than before.

Destiny Leaks @D2Leaks S21: Dungeon origin trait is Restoration Ritual - Reviving allies or killing enemies with finishers reloads this weapon and readies an emergency reload for the next time this weapon runs out of ammo.



- Freezing Dart S21: Dungeon origin trait is Restoration Ritual - Reviving allies or killing enemies with finishers reloads this weapon and readies an emergency reload for the next time this weapon runs out of ammo.- Freezing Dart

Having said that, the Origin Trait for these new dungeon weapons is known as "Restoration Ritual." The description of this perk, according to the leaks, is as follows:

"Reviving allies or killing enemies with finishers reloads this weapon and readies an emergency reload for the next time this weapon runs out of ammo."

Such an Origin Trait is rather interesting and could work well during DPS phases in Destiny 2. However, reading about this trait is one thing, and being able to use it in-game is another. How the community reacts to this trait and how well it works remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes