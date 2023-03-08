Destiny 2 Vexcalibur Exotic guide: How to start and finish the new quest

Destiny 2 secret missions have recently returned with the second weekly reset in Season of Defiance. Players will be met with a series of collectibles, further leading everyone within the Vex network. Completing today's step will drop the Vexcalibur Exotic Glaive at the very end as a reward.

The mission includes a series of jumping and sign puzzles alongside two main bosses and four main encounters. The following article will list everything you need to know regarding the new Exotic quest in Season of Defiance and how to start and finish the mission.

How to start the quest for Vexcalibur and finish it in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

1) How to start the Exotic quest

Since the mission for the Exotic Glaive has been added unannounced, the requirement to start the task itself is also a little complicated. First, you must collect six nodes within the Gulch region of EDZ. To start, head to the waypoint from the map and manage the first node, as shown in the image below.

First node located within the Gulch (Image via Destiny 2).

From there, look behind you underneath the bridge on the opposite side. Glide down to get the second node within approximately 30 seconds, as shown in the image below.

Second node location under the bridge (Image via Destiny 2)

Next, head to the Public Event area, as this particular region can be located by any public event waypoint. The images below should clear out the locations of the third and fourth nodes.

Third node within the public event area (Image via Destiny 2)

Fourth node location in EDZ (Image via Destiny 2)

For the fifth node, go towards the tunnel entrance and look to your right. The node should be located on the slope of the hill, as shown in the image below.

Fifth node within the exact location (Image via Destiny 2)

The last node can be found on the opposite side of the public event area, on top of a hill. Typically, the image below should provide a clearer understanding.

Location for the final chest (Image via Destiny 2)

Final Vex node in EDZ (Image via Bungie)

Once you collect all the nodes, head to the cave right before the final node and start the mission by interacting with the friendly Vex Harpy.

2) //NODE.OVRD.AVAL.ON//

The mission occurs within the Vex network, which is reasonably easy to follow. Look for small gaps within the network in the initial stages of the mission to advance further. You must keep two primary mechanics in mind while going through the encounters.

The mechanics are as follows:

Shoot the signs in order by following the sequence on the map.

Defeat fanatics to drop pink motes and deposit them in the middle bank.

Sequence to be followed within the Vex network (Image via Bungie)

Shooting the symbols by following the sequence (Image via Bungie)

The final boss sequence follows the Pyramidion Strike from the pre-Beyond Light era, where you must fight in three arenas. Defeat Brakion and return to HELM to acquire the Vexcalibur Glaive.

