All Destiny 2 Lightfall Legendary Campaign rewards revealed

Destiny 2's new expansion, Lightfall, is now live for fans worldwide, bringing players a new adventure. Bungie had already announced the possible content, and the community can now enjoy all of it.

Out of all the rewards, battle passes, and more, the new campaign will certainly delight players. The new campaign follows the path of the Witch Queen DLC, which was released in 2022. Those willing to buy the new DLC will get access to the full campaign and other rewards, including exotics.

As usual, players have the wonderful choice of playing the Lightfall campaign on two different difficulties. Destiny 2 has followed this pattern for a long time, and Bungie has continued this trend.

Players can play on Legendary difficulty, which offers a hardcore challenge. However, there is compensation for players for their additional efforts with some exciting rewards in this new DLC.

Playing Destiny 2's Lightfall campaign can fetch you some exciting rewards

The release of the Lightfall campaign also marked the start of the Season of Defiance in Destiny 2. The soft cap for the current season is set at 1750, but the current campaign could take players to 1770. This will be incredibly useful, allowing them to start their grind at higher levels and aim for better rewards.

Completing the campaign at legendary difficulty will unlock the following items for players:

Exotic Armor (presumably the Strand Exotic)

Full set of 1770 gear

Eight Upgrade Modules

300 Strand Meditations

Emblem

The 1770 gear set is the most valuable reward a player can find for undertaking the legendary difficulty. As mentioned above, it directly takes them above the current season's soft cap, giving them a considerable advantage.

Upgrade Modules are always quite valuable for Destiny 2; one can never have enough of them. These modules can unlock the gear scores and allow fusing, making them even more powerful. The upgrade modules can be used with a new Exotic Armor available by completing the Lightfall campaign in Legendary Difficulty.

The 1770 gear score allows Destiny 2 players to access the post-campaign content more quickly. They can also instantly access the Hero Nightfalls without being handicapped by too much difficulty.

👁sexico👁 @bootleghomiee Don't play lightfall on legendary, worst mistake of my life Don't play lightfall on legendary, worst mistake of my life https://t.co/XbsH1w0sW7

It's worth noting that despite the rewards, beginners shouldn't attempt to play at the legendary difficulty. Destiny 2 scales up the overall difficulty to match the additional rewards offered. The main bosses in the campaign will feel the additional difficulty more.

More challenging enemies like the Wyverns will also be harder to dispose of, while players must think outside the box to preserve their health. Playing co-op could make it slightly easier, but the difficulty will be scaled accor

