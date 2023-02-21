Destiny 2 is still in a bad spot for new players in terms of storytelling and content 

There is no doubt that Destiny 2 is a massive game in terms of content and its universe. Since it has been live and under constant development for approximately eight years, new players often get overwhelmed by the amount of content offered. Naturally, New Light has also been in discussions for quite a while.

The concept of New Light is often referred to as the beginning portion of the game, be it quests, weapons, gameplay loops, or players. Everyone must start with one character out of the three classes and follow the objectives.

However, things tend to become confusing shortly after, which might be enough to put everyone in the loop for core activities, but doesn't do much when it comes to storytelling. This, of course, isn't the ideal introduction to the world of Destiny 2, and it's clearly showing among those who are new and interested.

Destiny 2 beginners are finding it hard to catch up with story and the overall process due to lack of narration

Destiny 2's introductory mission since Y1 was always the Red War, where the Guardians were shown to lose their Light. From there, the main quest was to follow a single path to recover the powers. This also laid a foundation in the story as the first arc, followed by Forsaken in Y2, Shadowkeep in Y3, and so forth.

The first part of the Destiny 2 timeline (Image via Bungie)

The chronological order for the stories and the expansion are as follows:

Red War.

Curse of Osiris.

Warmind.

Forsaken (Season of the Opulence, Drifter, and Forge).

Shadowkeep (Season of the Undying, Dawn, Worthy, and Arrivals).

Beyond Light (Season of the Hunt, Chosen, Splicer, and Lost).

The Witch Queen (Season of the Risen, Haunted, Plunder, and Seraph).

Lightfall (Upcoming Season of the Defiance, Deep, Season 22, and 23).

However, with the free-to-play (F2P) New Light experience in the initial stages, following the story in chronological order has become harder for players. Cohh Carnage, one of the community's most reputed gaming streamers, pointed out a core problem that Destiny 2 and Bungie have been having for the past five to six years.

That'd be awesome. 🥹 The only way you could get me into @DestinyTheGame at this point is if they made a campaign mission line (that was updated per expansion) that could move me through ALL the important lore/story so I could actually feel like I'm not just jumping in cold.That'd be awesome. 🥹 The only way you could get me into @DestinyTheGame at this point is if they made a campaign mission line (that was updated per expansion) that could move me through ALL the important lore/story so I could actually feel like I'm not just jumping in cold.That'd be awesome. 🥹

His most recent tweet had the following statement regarding the live-service title:

"The only way you could get me into DestinyTheGame at this point is if they made a campaign mission line (that was updated per expansion) that could move me through ALL the important lore/story so I could actually feel like I'm not just jumping in cold. That'd be awesome."

It start right at the beginning of D1 and move the player ALLLLL the way to the current states of D2, hitting all expansions. They could have it be like a "holo mission" or something, where I get in a chair to "re-live" important events via VR or something in the game.It start right at the beginning of D1 and move the player ALLLLL the way to the current states of D2, hitting all expansions.

"They could have it be like a "holo mission" or something, where I get in a chair to "re-live" important events via VR or something in the game. It start right at the beginning of D1 and move the player ALLLLL the way to the current states of D2, hitting all expansions."

While this will be almost impossible for Bungie to put together, it is a fact that the New Light experience requires an overhaul sometime before the current sage ends. Typically, the comment section has a lot of MyNameisByf videos, which are known for covering Destiny 2's lore.

Claybe @TheFirstMerlin @CohhCarnage Allow me to introduce to @MyNameIsByf His lore recap videos will do just that Cohh. Takes about 5 hours or so but he's damn good. @CohhCarnage Allow me to introduce to @MyNameIsByf His lore recap videos will do just that Cohh. Takes about 5 hours or so but he's damn good.

Videos are no replacement for that. @TheFirstMerlin It’s always a big ask for something like that in a game but I cannot disagree. Destiny has needed something like this for a long time. If the old campaign was still accessible that’d be 1 thing… but now… yeah… we need something…Videos are no replacement for that. @CohhCarnage @TheFirstMerlin It’s always a big ask for something like that in a game but I cannot disagree. Destiny has needed something like this for a long time. If the old campaign was still accessible that’d be 1 thing… but now… yeah… we need something…Videos are no replacement for that.

ExaltedPanda @ExaltedPanda @MyNameIsByf @CohhCarnage @TheFirstMerlin Obviously never going to happen but imagine if they re released corridors of time but its just you walking through going into different rooms and having recaps of how the story unfolded with mini encounters for you to do along the way @MyNameIsByf @CohhCarnage @TheFirstMerlin Obviously never going to happen but imagine if they re released corridors of time but its just you walking through going into different rooms and having recaps of how the story unfolded with mini encounters for you to do along the way

The only community solution is to watch a 3-4 hour lore video @DestinyTheGame I just went through this over the last 8 days, it's rough.The only community solution is to watch a 3-4 hour lore video @CohhCarnage @DestinyTheGame I just went through this over the last 8 days, it's rough. The only community solution is to watch a 3-4 hour lore video 😬

Djesh  @DrGonzoRoyale @CohhCarnage @DestinyTheGame I tried to get into Destiny again and play from the start. Its a complete mess. I played the first game alot and the second a bit so wanted to start from scratch. There is no logic at all in the story and progression, there is indeed no line or direction. Its not enjoyable at all @CohhCarnage @DestinyTheGame I tried to get into Destiny again and play from the start. Its a complete mess. I played the first game alot and the second a bit so wanted to start from scratch. There is no logic at all in the story and progression, there is indeed no line or direction. Its not enjoyable at all

One of his videos from five years ago sums up the entire timeline and lore of the game in an hour and a half and has approximately five million views. This goes on to show how interested the community is regarding the overall story. However, like always, they don't have enough in-game narrations or missions to dive in.

