All Destiny 2 Anti-Champion Exotic Weapons and Armor (2022)

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has a habit of including anti-champion mods with every seasonal artifact. These mods usually add specific anti-champion rounds to specific weapon types and consume at least one energy slot on the arm armor piece.

For higher-tier PvE activities, Guardians need at least two anti-champion mods on their arm armor pieces to help stun the additional champions that spawn in these activities. However, Destiny 2 has a considerable number of Exotic weapons and armor pieces that come with intrinsic Anti-Champion perks. Not only does this open up new weapon combination possibilities, but it also gives Guardians more scope to equip some other mods that could proc well with their build.

With that said, here are all the Exotic weapons and armor pieces with intrinsic Anti-Champion perks in the game.

All Destiny 2 Exotics with Anti-Champion perks

Guardians will come across three specific types of Champions in Destiny 2. Each Champion can be stunned by a mod or a perk that matches their type. Below, we have mentioned the different types of Champions and the Exotics with specific Anti-Champion perks.

1) Barrier Champions

Barrier Champions are small mini-bosses that Guardians will encounter in Destiny 2. When they receive around 1/2 to 1/3 damage to their health, they pop a shield. When this shield is active, they regain lost health. The only way to stop them from regenerating health and weakening is by stunning them with an Anti-Barrier weapon. The Exotics that do this are:

Arbalest (Kinetic Linear Fusion Rifle)

Wish-Ender (Kinetic Bow)

Lament (Solar Sword - Anti-Barrier perk is active only when the Sword is revved)

Eriana's Vow (Solar Hand Cannon)

Second Chance (Titan Arms Exotic - Anti-Barrier perk is active with the shield throw Void melee ability)

2) Unstoppable Champions

Unlike Anti-Barrier Champions in Destiny 2, the Unstoppable Champions don't pop any additional shields. Instead, unless they're stunned, they take very less damage and will keep charging at the Guardian. An Unstoppable mod is necessary to stun them. Weapons and armor pieces with intrinsic Unstoppable perks are as follows:

Bastion (Arc Linear Fusion Rifle)

Malfeasance (Kinetic Hand Cannon)

Devil's Ruin ( Solar Hand Cannon)

Leviathan's Breath (Void Bow)

Athyr's Embrace (Hunter Arms Exotic - Solar weighted knives stun Unstoppable Champions)

3) Overload Champions

Without the Anti-Overload mods, it's challenging to stagger Overload Champions. They don't lose that much health, and unless they're staggered, taking chunks out of their health bar is tough because they keep regenerating health rapidly.

Divinity (ArcTrace Rifle)

Le Monarque (Void Bow)

Thunderlord (Arc Machine Gun)

Secant Filaments (Warlock Exotic Boots - Empowering rifts grant overload shots)

In Conclusion

These are all the Exotic weapons and armor pieces that come with intrinsic Anti-Champion perks. Most of these weapons can be acquired from the Monument to Lost Light at the Tower.

Some weapons, like the Malfeasance and the Wish-Ender, have their own questlines that Guardians will have to complete to unlock them. The Exotic Armor, however, can be picked up by completing Legend and Master Lost Sectors whenever they are in rotation.

Poll : 0 votes