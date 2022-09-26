How to get the Malfeasance Exotic Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

Hand Cannons in Destiny 2 are some of the most damaging weapon types in the game, and out of all the Hand Cannons, Malfeasance is one of the most sought-after. Although Guardians will have to push through some really tiring steps to get this weapon, it's an excellent weapon to have.

Malfeasance can stagger unstoppable champions without any additional mods. This is a feature seen in a few other Exotic Weapons in Destiny 2 as well. However, this is probably the only Exotic that is explicitly tied to the Gambit mode, an activity presided upon by Dredgen Yor, better known as The Drifter.

Acquiring the Malfeasance Exotic Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

The quest associated with the Malfeasance Exotic Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is known as Darkness in the Light. Since it's a Gambit-related quest, Guardians will be able to pick it up from The Drifter himself. The overall quest is comparatively easier now after the Witch Queen update.

Step 1

The very first step requires Guardians to defeat a Primeval in Gambit. Bungie made this change in the Witch Queen update itself. Earlier, Guardians would have to defeat an Ascendant Primeval Servitor in Gambit. This was difficult for two primary reasons.

The first is that the Ascendant Primeval Servitor spawn depended heavily on the status of the curse on the Dreaming City. Guardians would then have to defeat the Ascendant Primeval Servitor in Gambit when it spawned.

Step 2

Guardians would then need to defeat 25 Taken bosses and mini-bosses. This refers to the regular yellow bar enemies found all over the different destinations in Destiny 2. Exploring the Dreaming City and completing the Strikes and activities found here is the easiest way to complete this quest step in the game.

Step 3

With the previous step out of the way, Guardians must complete the mission version of the "Corrupted" Strike. While the mission is very straightforward, some Guardians might find it challenging to complete. In such cases, Guardians can run this mission with a full fireteam of three members. Having three members makes the overall run relatively easy.

With this mission out of the way, the quest steps after this need to be completed within the Gambit activity only.

Step 4

This step involves banking motes at the bank. Motes can be picked up by defeating enemies in this mode. But there's a small catch. Every time the Guardian loses a mote, their progress towards this mission will be rolled back by two motes.

For example, if a Guardian falls in combat while holding 10 motes, and if they've managed to bank around 30 motes, they'll lose 20 motes in total, bringing their overall mote collection amount to 10. This step might take some time to complete, so Guardians need to be a bit careful during this step of the overall quest.

Step 5

The final step of the mission revolves around invading during Gambit. Guardians will have to invade their enemies and defeat all four opposing Guardians in a single invasion round. Single invasion kills also count towards this mission, but many players have reported killing four opposing Guardians during a single invasion completes this mission in one fell swoop.

With all these steps out of the way, Guardians must head back to the Drifter and collect their newly minted Malfeasance in Destiny 2.

