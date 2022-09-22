Destiny 2: Best possible ways to acquire Treasure Coordinates in Season of Plunder (2022)

Seasonal materials are important, especially when it comes to upgrading various Destiny 2 devices. Similar to Splicer's Gauntlet or Chosen's Hammer, Season of Plunder offers players a new item called Captain's Atlas, which can be viewed in the Quest tab.

Typically, upgrading this item requires a bit of work and grind from the Guardians. If you happen to hover over the device, you will see the maximum number of seasonal materials it can hold. A total of 50 Map Fragments and 350 Treasure Coordinates per player is the final count in everyone's inventory.

Captain's Atlas (Image via Destiny 2)

While Map Fragments are fairly simple to acquire from Ketchcrash completions, Treasure Coordinates have a lot of sources in the game, which further confuses players. This article lists all the best farms for Treasure Coordinates in Season of Plunder.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Treasure Coordinates and the exact number of drops from each farm in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (2022)

1) Heroic Public Events

Public events on EDZ (Image via Destiny 2)

One of the best ways to quickly farm Treasure Coordinates is via the Heroic Public Event loop on any planet. However, EDZ is the perfect place to get on the farming loop, as most events take a couple of minutes to finish, even on Heroic.

EDZ is also the perfect place to score Treasure Coordinates via Public Events because of the low downtime between each activity in separate locations. For example, if you just finished a Public Event on Winding Cove, chances are, you will see another upcoming Public Event somewhere on the EDZ map.

Each Heroic completion will reward you with 35 Treasure Coordinates.

2) Vanguard Strikes and Nightfall

Hero difficulty Nightfall (Image via Destiny 2)

Vanguard Strikes falls under the weekly playlist category, which is a gamble based on which mission you get. Lightblade, Glassway, Corrupted, and Birthplace of the Vile are some examples of longer Strikes. However, completing each will grant you 50 Treasure Coordinates.

Running Strike missions can be an effective way to farm, given that you have a dedicated three-player fireteam that can speedrun the aforementioned missions.

On the other hand, Nightfall Strikes on Adept and Hero Difficulty grant a total of 55 and 65 Treasure Coordinates, respectively.

This week's (September 20 to 27) Nightfall Strike is Exodus Crash, which consists of Arc burn modifiers.

3) Wellspring

The Wellspring on Savathun's Throne World (Image via Destiny 2)

The Wellspring is a six-player fireteam activity, similar to the seasonal Ketchcrash in Season 18.

Players have to go through a bunch of Hive enemies to defeat a final boss, based on whether the activity is on Attack or Defend rotation. Each run can grant you up to 70 Treasure Coordinates, which is double the amount you get from Heroic Public Events.

With a fully stacked team, the Wellspring takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

4) Seasonal armor piece

The Seasonal armor piece from Plunder (Image via Destiny 2)

The Seasonal Ketchkiller armor set provides an important buff to players, where equipping four pieces of the same set grants a 20% increased Treasure Coordinates drop from activity completions.

The buff is called Plunderer's Trappings, and its description is as follows:

"Grants 5% additional Treasure Coordinates from all sources. Each piece of armor you are wearing with this perk on it increases this bonus, to a maximum of 4 items (20%)."

Activities you should completely avoid doing are Dares of Eternity and Nightmare Containment, as both of them drop zero Treasure Coordinates upon completion.

