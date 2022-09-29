"Massive loss for the community": Destiny 2 fanbase reacts to stagnation of popular site

Following an unwarranted ban in Destiny 2, the owner of the popular D2Gunsmith site announced that he would no longer be working on the site. D2Gunsmith has been an integral part of the community, giving players a detailed insight into the several weapon builds often seen in the game. With him no longer in the picture, the site has entered a state of stagnation.

Although his ban was reversed without an appeal, the owner took to Twitter to announce that he would be staying away from the game and discontinuing further updates for the site. The community was really upset about the news, with one member saying:

Dyspracula @RickySmeggers



Either way, do what makes you happy brother. @aundre_kerr Massive loss for the community honestly. No site came close to doing what D2Gunsmith does as well as it does. Really gonna miss it.Either way, do what makes you happy brother. @aundre_kerr Massive loss for the community honestly. No site came close to doing what D2Gunsmith does as well as it does. Really gonna miss it.Either way, do what makes you happy brother.

Disclaimer: D2Gunsmith will still be active in the coming days. The site, however, won't be receiving updates any further, as mentioned by the owner in one of his tweets provided below.

Destiny 2 community reacts to D2Gunsmith owner's comments

The individual in question was banned after being accidentally caught in a net-limiting issue. For the uninitiated, net-limiting is the term used when players deliberately limit the data transferred by Destiny 2 when it is online.

Although many have been banned for net-limiting, the action against the individual was based on false information, and was revoked rather quickly. Here's what the community had to say:

dre @aundre_kerr



No, I never ended up sending an appeal and I’m done working on the site. dre @aundre_kerr https://t.co/JGnEitUQSz Got unbanned, still uninstalled, probably staying that way for a while.No, I never ended up sending an appeal and I’m done working on the site. twitter.com/aundre_kerr/st… Got unbanned, still uninstalled, probably staying that way for a while. No, I never ended up sending an appeal and I’m done working on the site. twitter.com/aundre_kerr/st…

As mentioned above, D2Gunsmith was a really helpful service. Not only was it user-friendly, it provided very detailed insights into the weapons available in Destiny 2. While many third-party sites offer similar services, the community is of the general notion that no other site did it as efficiently and accurately as D2Gunsmith.

Many have gone on to thank the creator of the website for the service that he provided free of cost. They believe that it is a major loss for the Destiny 2 community in general.

Curlyfrybaggins @curlyfrybaggins @aundre_kerr Damn man, my favorite destiny website. Your services will be missed. @aundre_kerr Damn man, my favorite destiny website. Your services will be missed.

Cuzza Muzza 🇺🇸 @CuzzaMuzza



I hope that, if you do return, it's on your terms when you feel like it. @aundre_kerr That's so unfortunate, but completely understandable given what happened to you. Being wrongfully banned must've been hard.I hope that, if you do return, it's on your terms when you feel like it. @aundre_kerr That's so unfortunate, but completely understandable given what happened to you. Being wrongfully banned must've been hard.I hope that, if you do return, it's on your terms when you feel like it.

SGT Happy Pants @SGT_Angry @aundre_kerr You provided an awesome site for the community, and it was born out of a love for the game. Thank you for taking the time, and using your talent to provide such a useful tool. @aundre_kerr You provided an awesome site for the community, and it was born out of a love for the game. Thank you for taking the time, and using your talent to provide such a useful tool.

Some members, on the other hand, believe that the website's stagnation and the owner quitting the game is an overreaction. Bungie revoked the ban without an appeal so they felt that the individual shouldn't have left the game to begin with.

Real28 @RealTwentyEight @aundre_kerr Man, while I totally understand taking a principled stand, this kind of reaction is what I expect from my 8yr old - not a grown ass man. You didn't even have to appeal, which means it wasn't personal or intentional. But go ahead, take your ball and leave my guy. @aundre_kerr Man, while I totally understand taking a principled stand, this kind of reaction is what I expect from my 8yr old - not a grown ass man. You didn't even have to appeal, which means it wasn't personal or intentional. But go ahead, take your ball and leave my guy.

Z @VersaSty1e

3 days I can’t play Destiny! I’m never playing again Bungie.



I’m happy they are taking an active approach. Obv there was an issue. Then it was sorted out. But this guy, hurt feelings @aundre_kerr Hurt feelings huh. Good Lord internet makes people so soft.3 days I can’t play Destiny! I’m never playing again Bungie.I’m happy they are taking an active approach. Obv there was an issue. Then it was sorted out. But this guy, hurt feelings @aundre_kerr Hurt feelings huh. Good Lord internet makes people so soft. 3 days I can’t play Destiny! I’m never playing again Bungie.I’m happy they are taking an active approach. Obv there was an issue. Then it was sorted out. But this guy, hurt feelings

xYenga @xYenga @PsyChoPanthis @ltzShadow @aundre_kerr that makes no sense lol. If your life is destiny and you got banned by mistake and they unbanned you after a review. You’re then going to “boycot” the game? @PsyChoPanthis @ltzShadow @aundre_kerr that makes no sense lol. If your life is destiny and you got banned by mistake and they unbanned you after a review. You’re then going to “boycot” the game?

From the looks of it, the Destiny 2 community is divided on their stance with regard to this matter. That said, some people seem to understand why the individual chose to quit the game and stop working on the site.

Other members of the community feel that the code behind D2Gunsmith should be made open-source so that others can continue to develop the website and ensure the inclusion of future updates.

The owner mentioned that he wouldn't be making the code open-source because others would fill the page with ads in order to generate revenue from it, since the site is literally flocked to by almost everyone who plays the game.

dre @aundre_kerr No, I’m not making it open source. Solely because I’d expect this community to redeploy it as-is but plastered with ads within 2 days of it going public.



Other sites functionally do what it does and anyone can go remake it. There’s no secret sauce behind how it works. No, I’m not making it open source. Solely because I’d expect this community to redeploy it as-is but plastered with ads within 2 days of it going public. Other sites functionally do what it does and anyone can go remake it. There’s no secret sauce behind how it works. https://t.co/JZQRE2TOtJ

He further mentioned that there was no secret behind how it worked because there are a lot of sites with similar features. A major part of the Destiny 2 community, however, has sympathized with him.

They believe that the reaction is justified since the service was free at the end of the day and did not have any ads either. Running a site of such magnitude and can indeed get stressful. In such a case, an unwarranted ban and the absence of an apology for the same is enough to make anyone angry.

𒉭 @accrez @xYenga @PsyChoPanthis @ltzShadow @aundre_kerr He made one of the best websites for the game (top 3) and was doing it for free. He didn’t put ads and wasn’t getting payed and he gets banned for literally no reason and no apology at all. He has every right to be mad @xYenga @PsyChoPanthis @ltzShadow @aundre_kerr He made one of the best websites for the game (top 3) and was doing it for free. He didn’t put ads and wasn’t getting payed and he gets banned for literally no reason and no apology at all. He has every right to be mad

While the site is indeed not going to get any further updates for now, it's unclear where things will go from here. The Destiny 2 community can be full of surprises, and it might be only a matter of time until someone new comes up with a service to fill the void left by D2Gunsmith.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far