"Massive loss for the community": Destiny 2 fanbase reacts to stagnation of popular site

Following an unwarranted ban in Destiny 2, the owner of the popular D2Gunsmith site announced that he would no longer be working on the site. D2Gunsmith has been an integral part of the community, giving players a detailed insight into the several weapon builds often seen in the game. With him no longer in the picture, the site has entered a state of stagnation.
Although his ban was reversed without an appeal, the owner took to Twitter to announce that he would be staying away from the game and discontinuing further updates for the site. The community was really upset about the news, with one member saying:
Disclaimer: D2Gunsmith will still be active in the coming days. The site, however, won't be receiving updates any further, as mentioned by the owner in one of his tweets provided below.
Destiny 2 community reacts to D2Gunsmith owner's comments
The individual in question was banned after being accidentally caught in a net-limiting issue. For the uninitiated, net-limiting is the term used when players deliberately limit the data transferred by Destiny 2 when it is online.
Although many have been banned for net-limiting, the action against the individual was based on false information, and was revoked rather quickly. Here's what the community had to say:
As mentioned above, D2Gunsmith was a really helpful service. Not only was it user-friendly, it provided very detailed insights into the weapons available in Destiny 2. While many third-party sites offer similar services, the community is of the general notion that no other site did it as efficiently and accurately as D2Gunsmith.
Many have gone on to thank the creator of the website for the service that he provided free of cost. They believe that it is a major loss for the Destiny 2 community in general.
Some members, on the other hand, believe that the website's stagnation and the owner quitting the game is an overreaction. Bungie revoked the ban without an appeal so they felt that the individual shouldn't have left the game to begin with.
From the looks of it, the Destiny 2 community is divided on their stance with regard to this matter. That said, some people seem to understand why the individual chose to quit the game and stop working on the site.
Other members of the community feel that the code behind D2Gunsmith should be made open-source so that others can continue to develop the website and ensure the inclusion of future updates.
The owner mentioned that he wouldn't be making the code open-source because others would fill the page with ads in order to generate revenue from it, since the site is literally flocked to by almost everyone who plays the game.
He further mentioned that there was no secret behind how it worked because there are a lot of sites with similar features. A major part of the Destiny 2 community, however, has sympathized with him.
They believe that the reaction is justified since the service was free at the end of the day and did not have any ads either. Running a site of such magnitude and can indeed get stressful. In such a case, an unwarranted ban and the absence of an apology for the same is enough to make anyone angry.
While the site is indeed not going to get any further updates for now, it's unclear where things will go from here. The Destiny 2 community can be full of surprises, and it might be only a matter of time until someone new comes up with a service to fill the void left by D2Gunsmith.