Destiny 2 god roll guide: Sailspy Pitchglass for PvE and PvP

Seasonal weapons in Destiny 2 have been helping players change the meta with easily accessible gears. Running an activity or collecting seasonal currency is generally sufficient to get weapons from a specific season. One such weapon comes in the form of a Linear Fusion Rifle called Sailspy Pitchglass.

Recently, Heavy Linear Fusions have been a major topic of discussion due to the precision damage they can deal to endgame elites and bosses. On top of this, the Sailspy Pitchglass is an Arc weapon, which synergizes extremely well with the new Arc 3.0 builds.

The following article lists the best perk combinations with the Sailspy Pitchglass for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

All the best perks on Sailspy Pitchglass Linear Fusion Rifle for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage

The Sailspy Pitchglass is the newest addition to Guardians' inventories, which is obtainable via the Star Chart on HELM, seasonal Expedition, or Ketchcrash. Like other Heavy weapons, Linear Fusions have been quite useful for most players.

Be it Exotics or Legendaries, these weapon types fall under the low-risk high-damage category as players can easily deal high-precision damage without worrying about blowing themselves up. Furthermore, the Sailspy Pitchglass comes with the newest perk called Voltshot, which is the go-to for the latest Arc subclass.

Other perks such as Vorpal Weapon, Focused Fury, and Frenzy add more sustained DPS options to Guardians. For PvP, Moving Target and Swashbuckler is a great combination of both damage and aim-assists.

2) PvE god roll

Sailspy Pitchglass for PvE

Sailspy Pitchglass in PvE has a wide range of usage from add clearing to boss DPS. With "Jolt" and "Amplified" being introduced in Season of Plunder, a few perks have completely changed everyone's playstyle in different game modes. The following perk combinations are viable in all sorts of Arc builds:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling.

Accelerated Coils for reduced-Charge Time by 40.

Clown Cartridge for overflowing the magazine by 10 to 50 after reloading.

Voltshot to overcharge the weapon when reloading after a kill. Each further hit will jolt the target, further amplifying allies or the user after kills.

The "Voltshot" states the following:

"Reloading this weapon after defeating a target overcharges this weapon for a short period of time, causing it to jolt on its next hit."

For a more sustained DPS approach, perks such as Vorpal Weapon, Frenzy, and Focused Fury are required.

3) PvP god roll

Sailspy Pitchglass

Linear Fusion Rifles can one-shot any roaming supers in Destiny 2 PvP, if the shot is accurate. In contrast, heavy Linear Fusion Rifles can one-shot a Guardian even on the body with the correct archetype and perks.

Sadly, the Sailspy Pitchglass doesn't have that capability, but it still packs a decent punch. The best perk combinations for the seasonal Arc Linear in PvP are as follows:

Fluted Barrel for Stability and Handling.

Accelerated Coils for reduced-Charge Time.

Moving Target for increased aim-assist and movement speed while aiming.

Swashbuckler for increased damage with each kill.

While Linears aren't very popular within the Crucible, skilled players can make good use of them with precise aim.

