Best weapons to craft in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has a host of weapons for Guardians to use. From sidearms to grenade launchers, the season has it all. While Guardians need to depend upon the RNG for all weapons, the RNG grind is slightly easier for the weapons that can be crafted in the game.

The crafting mechanic was introduced in Destiny 2 with the Witch Queen expansion. For now, the game only allows crafting for a handful of weapons in the game. Despite being able to craft weapons, the dependence on the RNG mechanic has not been removed completely. Guardians will still have to complete multiple Deepsight Resonance extractions on the weapons to successfully unlock the crafting pattern.

That said, here are some weapons that every Guardian should craft in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Top 5 Weapons to craft in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

As mentioned above, the crafting menu for weapons in Destiny 2 is quite high. However, here are a few weapons that give Guardians more bang for their buck. Here is a quick list of the weapons.

5) Taipan-4FR

This is probably one of the best Linear Fusion Rifles in the game. Introduced during Season of Plunder, this weapon sat well with the community because of the perks it came with. Moreover, Guardians need only two patterns to be able to craft this weapon easily.

To make things easier, there is a specific quest within the Enclave itself that provides Guardians with two Deepsight Resonant variants of this weapon. Completing extractions on both these weapons unlocks the crafting pattern for it.

4) Ammit AR2

The Ammit AR2 Assault Rifle is a solar energy weapon. Coming from the Omlon foundry, this weapon has a very interesting perk pool. Just like the Taipan-4FR, this weapon can be picked up at the Enclave on Mars in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

The mission associated with the weapon also provides Guardians with two Deepsight Resonant variants, making the hunt for this weapon comparatively easy. The perks on this weapon include the Adaptive Munitions perk and the Adrenalin Junkie perk, both of which are some of the most sought-after perks in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

3) Doom of Chelchis

The Doom of Chelchis is one of the best Scout Rifles in the game. The only way to get this weapon is by playing the King's Fall raid in the game. The Scout Rifle is known to drop from almost every encounter in the raid barring the Warpriest encounter.

What makes this weapon so unique is the fact that it drops with the Runneth Over origin trait. Whenever Guardians reload this weapon next to their allies, the magazine overflows. The more number of allies close while reloading the weapon, the higher the number of bullets the weapon gains.

To craft this weapon, Guardians need to complete five Deepsight Resonance extractions on this weapon in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

2) BxR-55 Battler

The BxR-55 Battler is a comparatively older Pulse Rifle when compared to the other weapons on the list. This weapon was added along with other 30th Anniversary weapons, and closely resembles the BR55 Battle Rifle from the Halo series.

What makes this weapon so amazing is the fact that it drops with the Incandescent perk, making it a must-have weapon for most of the Solar builds in the game. The only two drawbacks are the fact that this weapon can only be picked up by from the Treasure Chest at Xur's Hoard in Eternity, and the drop rates of the Deepsight Resonant variants are quite low.

Guardians will have to complete five Deepsight Resonance extractions on this weapon to be able to successfully unlock its patter in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

1) Brigand's Law

Brigand's Law is probably the best Arc sidearm in the game currently. This weapon can quite easily clear rooms filled with enemies, thanks to the Voltshot perk. This perk activates whenever Guardians reload the weapon after defeating an enemy with it.

With the perk active, the first shot from Brigand's Law is overcharged, and it jolts the enemy that it hits. Lightning then chains from the jolted target to the other enemies in the room, damaging them.

Since it's an Arc-type weapon, Guardians can also get amplified after rapidly defeating enemies with it. Moreover, this is a full auto sidearm, allowing Guardians to fire this weapon at full auto in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

