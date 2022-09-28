Renowned Destiny 2 site owner announces discontinuation over being falsely banned 

The Destiny 2 community has been at the center of many discussions over the last few weeks. Net-limiting has been a hot topic of discussion where multiple players showcased abnormal fire rates of weapons by simply manipulating data online.

Net-limiting, as the name implies, limits the amount of data that Destiny 2 can transfer while being online. It slows down a person's internet and creates lag, which can wipe out a major boss of an endgame activity, given its trigger time.

Bungie took major steps toward banning some of the players who used net-limiting to bypass the Day 1 Raid, Master King's Fall, and many other activities. However, one player from a renowned site got caught in the crossfire. They were initially accused of net-limiting at first, but were later proven innocent.

D2Gunsmith owner quits Destiny 2 and site over false accusations and ban (2022)

As mentioned earlier, net-limiting in online video games creates lag where players can still move, resulting in inconsistent hit-registry and other anomalous effects server-side. Hence, any bosses or elite enemies inside Destiny 2 Raids, Dungeons, or Nightfalls tend to stay still, while the user can unload their ammo for an infinite amount of time.

While Bungie did issue a huge ban wave recently, one ban in particular, did not sit right with the community. One of the most famous sites in the community, D2Gunsmith, is known for allowing players to measure the perks and stats of their favorite weapons via a user-friendly UI.

D2Gunsmith has been a great tool and resource for all players that's for sure. The creator of the popular #Destiny2 site, D2Gunsmith, seems to have been falsely banned in the game (now unbanned without appeal) and as a result, is done working on the site.D2Gunsmith has been a great tool and resource for all players that's for sure. The creator of the popular #Destiny2 site, D2Gunsmith, seems to have been falsely banned in the game (now unbanned without appeal) and as a result, is done working on the site.D2Gunsmith has been a great tool and resource for all players that's for sure. https://t.co/8MQGrUY1oO

The site's owner, who goes by the name of @aundre_kerr on Twitter, got caught in the net-limiting ban wave. This was pretty hard to deal with for the fanbase, especially given his standing in the community. However, a day after his ban, it seems Bungie was in the wrong and unbanned aundre_kerr's Destiny 2 account.

No, I never ended up sending an appeal and I’m done working on the site. dre @aundre_kerr https://t.co/JGnEitUQSz Got unbanned, still uninstalled, probably staying that way for a while.No, I never ended up sending an appeal and I’m done working on the site. twitter.com/aundre_kerr/st… Got unbanned, still uninstalled, probably staying that way for a while. No, I never ended up sending an appeal and I’m done working on the site. twitter.com/aundre_kerr/st…

Regarding this matter, the owner of D2Gunsmith posted the following statement:

Got unbanned, still uninstalled, probably staying that way for a while. No, I never ended up sending an appeal and I’m done working on the site.

He also added:

No, I’m not making it open source. Solely because I’d expect this community to redeploy it as-is but plastered with ads within 2 days of it going public. Other sites functionally do what it does and anyone can go remake it. There’s no secret sauce behind how it works.

D2Gunsmith has been a cornerstone for the Destiny 2 community. It allows players to view the available perks of any weapon, measure its stats by selecting them, and tweak them to the last detail. Considering the latest statement from the owner, the future of the site remains unclear.

