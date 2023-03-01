How to unlock Strand in Destiny 2 Lightfall? Complete guide to Aspect and Fragments (2023)

The Y6 expansion of Destiny 2 is live right now, as Guardians make their way to Neomuna. Calus is back with a brand new look and allies, which is always bad news for players. Thankfully, there is a new subclass for everyone to wield, which falls into the Darkness category, called Strand.

The newest subclass is in high demand among the community, as players will be quick to build craft, given the recent changes and additions to the inventory. Thankfully, players will be pleased to know that Strand unlocks after completing the final quest of the Lightfall campaign.

Players can get a demo of the new powers after interacting with a tangled monument. This will be quickly followed by a series of quest steps, which requires everyone to get accustomed to the Darkness subclass, its different abilities, and more.

Disclaimer: This article consists of significant spoilers regarding the story campaign of Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Strand guide: How to unlock Aspects and Fragments

As mentioned earlier, Strand becomes available upon completing the Lightfall campaign. You can try either the standard or the Legend difficulty, as completing both versions has the same outcome, except for the 1770 power boost on the former. However, if you want to acquire Strand quickly, the standard difficulty is the way to go.

Quest difficulty settings (Image via Destiny 2)

The Lightfall campaign has a total of eight missions, all requiring you to master the abilities of the new subclass, alongside helping repel Calus' influence on Neptune. While Bungie gave a taste of Strand to the community in the first mission, the Darkness subclass did not unlock until players defeated the final boss of the campaign.

Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign final boss (Image via Bungie)

After defeating Calus, you will be asked to head to the Hall of Heroes located on Neptune. This location should be familiar to everyone going through the campaign, as characters such as Osiris and Caiatl reside here. Meditate near the Pouka Pond as asked, and you will receive the Strand subclass.

Strand unlocked after meditation (Image via Destiny 2)

However, you must purchase all the Aspects and Fragments attached to the subclass separately. While completing the quest will reward you with enough currencies for two Aspects and one Fragment, you will need to grind for the rest.

There are a total of 14 Strand Fragments you can purchase right now, collectively requiring 2800 Strand Meditations.

Warlock Aspects (Image via Destiny 2)

All Fragments available for Strand right now are as follows:

Thread of Fury: Damaging targets with tangled grants melee energy.

Thread of Mind: Defeating suspended targets grants class ability energy.

Thread of Ascent: Activating Grenade reloads equipped weapon, granting bonus AE and handling for a short duration.

Thread of Finality: Finishers create threadlings.

Thread of Warding: Picking up Orb of Light makes Woven Mail.

Thread of Wisdom: Defeating suspended targets with precision final blows makes an Orb of Power.

Thread of Rebirth: Strand weapon final blows have a chance to make a threadling.

Thread of Transmutation: The weapon's final blows will create Tangle while under the buff of Woven Mail.

Thread of Propagation: Powered melee final blows grant unraveling rounds to Strand weapons.

Thread of Evolution: Threadlings travel further and deal additional damage.

Thread of Isolation: Landing quick precision hits emits a severing burst from the target.

Thread of Binding: Super final blows emits a suspending burst from targets.

Thread of Generation: Dealing damage generated grenade energy.

Thread of Continuity: Suspend, unravel, and sever effects on enemies have increased duration.

Fragments (Image via Destiny 2)

Please note that some Fragments are locked behind pre-requisite unlocks, while some are time-gated until the upcoming Raid's World's First completion.

