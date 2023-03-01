How to easily kill Tormentors in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall is a much-awaited expansion to the most beloved space shooter franchise. It introduces new enemies, such as Torementors, who will test your skills and gear levels. Tormentors are formidable mini-bosses in the game, and you will have frequent encounters with them.

The best way to deal with a Tormentor is to persistently shoot at its glowing armor. It has glowing shoulder armor at first, and upon shooting it down, a chest armor begins to shine. The key to outsmarting a Tormentor is to always be on the move while shooting at its weak areas.

Defeating Tormentors in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall transports you to the neon-themed city of Neomuna on Neptune. You will fight some known enemies while learning the ropes to defeat new ones like the Tormentor. It wields a scythe and can significantly damage you if it comes closer.

Tormentors have the following attack patterns you must make a note of:

Charge attack: Tormentors will resort to a charge attack by pausing for a split second and slightly lowering their stance. This happens in quick succession, so it is hard to know when they are using the charge attack.

Tormentors will resort to a charge attack by pausing for a split second and slightly lowering their stance. This happens in quick succession, so it is hard to know when they are using the charge attack. Scythe slamming attack: Tormentors wield a large scythe, frequently using it against you. These foes jump toward you with their scythe and slam it, causing significant damage, and the attack is sometimes lethal. Getting out of the way when Tormentors jump in the air is ideal.

Tormentors wield a large scythe, frequently using it against you. These foes jump toward you with their scythe and slam it, causing significant damage, and the attack is sometimes lethal. Getting out of the way when Tormentors jump in the air is ideal. Scythe shooting: This attack is easier to preempt since Tormentors will be static and elevate their scythe in preparation. They hurl multiple smaller scythes (these appear purple in color) at you constantly, and you must find cover during this attack. Once the attack wears off, you can resume shooting at them.

Miscellaneous techniques to defeat the Tormentors in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall introduces a new subclass called Strand. Once unlocked, you can leverage it to defeat the Tormentors. Refer to this comprehensive guide covering everything you need about Strand. The suspend ability can be used to lift enemies in the air and to aid you in slowing down Tormentors.

Alternatively, you can resort to Stasis to lock these powerful enemies in their tracks. You get a window of opportunity to shoot the weak spots while the Tormentors are still afflicted with Stasis.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Embark onto your next great journey, Guardians.



bung.ie/lightfall Lightfall and Season of Defiance have arrived. Year 6 of Destiny 2 has begun.Embark onto your next great journey, Guardians. Lightfall and Season of Defiance have arrived. Year 6 of Destiny 2 has begun.Embark onto your next great journey, Guardians.❇ bung.ie/lightfall https://t.co/tdCUs7h3FN

Although these Tormentors can be defeated using any weapon of your choice. Scout and Sniper Rifles are potent in shooting down their glowing armor. Remember to use the ultimate attack once it is fully charged and available.

While Rocket or Grenade Launcher is potent against crowds and other powerful bosses, in this case, it might be counterproductive if not aimed at the weaker spots. If you encounter Tormentors accompanied by other weaker enemies, using the Rocket Launcher to get rid of them early in the battle is ideal.

More about Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall ushers in the Season of Defiance and a chance to obtain new thematic weapons and armor. You can partake in missions in Neomuna City on Neptune.

The expansion introduces new Power levels, and you can achieve caps on Soft, Powerful, and Pinnacle Gears. Feel free to refer to this article to know how to reach the Soft Gear cap.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp

❖ Select "My games & apps"

❖ Select "Manage"

❖ Select "Updates

❖ For all Destiny 2 tiles that appear, select each and then Update

Once the updates are complete, Destiny 2 can be launched. (1/2) Bungie Help @BungieHelp We are investigating an issue blocking sign-in for some Xbox Series X|S players. These players will not be able to log in to Destiny 2 when the game comes back online on February 28, 2023 at 9 AM PT (-8 UTC) unless the following steps are completed: (1/4) We are investigating an issue blocking sign-in for some Xbox Series X|S players. These players will not be able to log in to Destiny 2 when the game comes back online on February 28, 2023 at 9 AM PT (-8 UTC) unless the following steps are completed: (1/4) UPDATE: To ensure sign-in is not blocked for some Xbox Series X|S players:❖ Select "My games & apps"❖ Select "Manage"❖ Select "Updates❖ For all Destiny 2 tiles that appear, select each and then UpdateOnce the updates are complete, Destiny 2 can be launched. (1/2) twitter.com/BungieHelp/sta… UPDATE: To ensure sign-in is not blocked for some Xbox Series X|S players:❖ Select "My games & apps"❖ Select "Manage"❖ Select "Updates❖ For all Destiny 2 tiles that appear, select each and then UpdateOnce the updates are complete, Destiny 2 can be launched. (1/2) twitter.com/BungieHelp/sta…

The new campaign can be played on two difficulty settings: Be Brave and Become Legend. Be Brave is the normal mode, whereas Become Legend is the hardest difficulty setting. It is ideal for tagging along with your friends and forming a fireteam to play in the latter setting.

Some players face issues like error code cat and the commendation page crashing. Bungie is expected to address these errors with a hotfix. Some of these can be ironed out by verifying the file integrity on both Steam and Epic (depending on your platform).

Poll : 0 votes