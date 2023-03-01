Destiny 2 Lightfall “Commendations Page keeps crashing" How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Although Destiny 2 Lightfall Season of Defiance has brought several new features and game mechanics to the popular title, there seems to be a fair number of performance issues that dropped with the expansion as well.

Error codes Cat and Weasel are some of the most common issues that Guardians have been facing along with a bug that keeps crashing their game every time they try to navigate to the Commendations page in the Journeys tab.

What makes this bug so annoying to deal with is the fact that there are no permanent solutions to the problem. However, there are a few fixes that the community has come up with which could temporarily solve this issue in the game.

Today's guide will go over some of the steps that you can try out to resolve the “Commendations Page keeps crashing” error in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Fixing the “Commendations Page keeps crashing” error in Destiny 2 Lightfall

As mentioned before, the “Commendations Page keeps crashing” error in Destiny 2 Lightfall mainly occurs when you're looking to navigate to the Commendations page in the Journeys tab. This error causes the game to crash and forces you to log back in, making it quite an annoying issue to deal with. Since there's no permanent solution to this problem, here are a few things that you can try to temporarily deal with it.

1) Restarting the game

This step goes without saying. One of the best ways to deal with certain errors and crashes in Destiny 2 will be to restart the game itself. This is more than likely to solve some of the issues, albeit temporarily.

Many fans within the community have found this solution to be the one that worked for them in dealing with the “Commendations Page keeps crashing” error.

2) Re-installing the game

While it may seem like a drastic step to take, re-installing Destiny 2 and the Lightfall expansion seems to work for many Guardians. Interestingly, crashes can also occur if there are corrupt files in the installation directory. Hence, reinstalling the entire game could potentially solve this problem.

If constantly restarting the title doesn't work for you, then you should consider re-installing it to deal with the errors.

3) Updating GPU drivers

Irrespective of whether you're using an Nvidia or AMD graphics card, you'll be able to update the graphics drivers to the latest patch through the use of their respective desktop applications.

Updating one's drivers tends to deal with most performance issues for any title, and for Lightfall, updating your GPU drivers to the latest ones is definitely worth a shot.

4) Wait for a patch

Bungie Help @BungieHelp We are investigating an issue where some players are crashing when they go to the Commendations page in the Journeys tab. It's recommended to not view this screen until a fix can be deployed. We are investigating an issue where some players are crashing when they go to the Commendations page in the Journeys tab. It's recommended to not view this screen until a fix can be deployed.

Bungie is aware of the “Commendations Page keeps crashing” error and are likely coming up with an update to resolve it in the near future. Considering that it's one of the more common issues that players are facing in Destiny 2 Lightfall, the developers will most likely implement a patch that deals with a majority of these errors. Until then, players are advised to wait it out if the above-mentioned steps fail to work.

