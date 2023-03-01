"The Veil" in Destiny 2 Lightfall explained

Destiny 2 Lightfall has arrived and it brings a new chapter to expand the franchise’s extensive lore. From many mysterious races to intriguing artifacts, nothing raised more questions than The Veil. Its first mention was by Rasputin, and the revelation occurred at the conclusion of Season of the Seraph.

The Veil is regarded as a powerful artifact that is hidden somewhere in the neon-themed city of Neomuna on Neptune.

Rasputin used the term Paracausal to define The Veil. The definition of the word itself means something that alters time and space, thereby affecting the end result.

Note: This article contains major spoilers for Destiny 2 Lightfall. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Everything to know about The Veil in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Players will come across frequent mentions of The Veil in the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign. It introduces a new nemesis called The Witness, along with Calus, a Cabal elite. The objective is to stop them from uncovering and wielding the powers of The Veil, which is speculated to be on Neomuna.

Its exact nature and power is still unknown, but it is evident that it bears a strong connection to the Traveler. The information conveyed to the guardians at the conclusion of Season of the Seraph was erased by some unknown entity.

This has led many to speculate that The Witness was the one responsible for deleting the information and is aware of the true powers of The Veil.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Season of Defiance arrives today.



bung.ie/defiance The Witness and Calus have extended their grasp beyond Neptune and begun their invasion of Earth. The line must be drawn here.Season of Defiance arrives today. The Witness and Calus have extended their grasp beyond Neptune and begun their invasion of Earth. The line must be drawn here.Season of Defiance arrives today.bung.ie/defiance https://t.co/wLvNCHfTl8

At the end of Destiny 2 Lightfall, players are able to defeat Calus but The Witness nabs the final win.

The end cutscene shows it etching a huge pyramid on the Traveler and the screen fades to black shortly after. Destiny lore enthusiasts speculate that The Witness was able to harness the power of The Veil.

It is only the beginning of Season of Defiance and perhaps the conclusion of this season will add some context to the exact powers of The Veil. As of now, its true nature is shrouded in mystery and one can only surmise based on assumptions and rare mentions of it in the past.

✨Evayo✨ @MurmurLilies DESTINY 2 SPOILERS/// ok so... theory time... or I guess like, an -observation- about "the veil" that may or may not end up being anything. obviously we don't know exactly what it is yet, but it got me thinking about those Darkness statues we first started seeing in Shadowkeep... DESTINY 2 SPOILERS/// ok so... theory time... or I guess like, an -observation- about "the veil" that may or may not end up being anything. obviously we don't know exactly what it is yet, but it got me thinking about those Darkness statues we first started seeing in Shadowkeep... https://t.co/eRKJqxNFpx

Whatever secret The Veil hides, it will surely impact the Traveler and lead to some interesting developments in the story.

The ending turns the tides against the guardians and poses a big threat to the existence of the Traveler. Only time can tell the true intentions of The Witness and what adverse effects will be unleashed on the world owing to this turn of events.

More about Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall presents a neon-themed city called Neomuna, located on Neptune. Along with some old familiar foes, the expansions pit players against some formidable enemies. Guardians will face tougher mini-bosses like Tormentors, who wield a Scythe.

This new expansion also ushers in the Season of Defiance, thereby giving a chance to collect theme-based weapons and armor. Players can reach new Power levels and grind to acquire the Soft, Powerful, and Pinnacle Gear caps. The Soft Gear cap is 1750 while the Pinnacle is 1810.

Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign can be played on two difficulty settings: Be Brave and Become Legend. The former is the normal mode while the latter is the legendary difficulty.

It is highly recommended to team up with a fireteam to tackle the latter mode. Normal mode is a breeze, while only certain powerful bosses pose a challenge.

The highlight of this expansion is the new subclass named Strand. It adds a slew of abilities and breathes fresh air into combat scenarios. Players can unlock the subclass upon completing the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign.

The expansion was launched with some technical hiccups in the form of error code cat, commendation page crashing, and others. Bungie will hopefully address these concerns swiftly and iron out the issues so that guardians can play the game without hindrances.

Players can look forward to the Raid called The Root of Nightmares, which arrives on March 10, 2023.

