Who is Calus in Destiny 2 Lightfall and what does he want?

A former emperor of the Cabal Empire, Calus will have a spot in the Destiny 2 Lightfall lore. He's one of the more important characters in this story and has undergone a massive transformation. Once the narcissistic and greedy emperor of the Cabal Empire, he was usurped by Dominus Ghaul before the Red War. Calus then encountered the Darkness while adrift in space.

Calus has been a foe and a tenuous ally throughout several adventures in Destiny 2. As players near The Final Shape expansion that will end the Light and Darkness Saga, he plays a pivotal role in the story.

What does Calus want when it comes to the Destiny 2 Lightfall narrative?

Why is the former Cabal Emperor Calus in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Calus lived a life of wealth and opulence until he was betrayed by Dominus Ghaul. The Cabal Empire's former emperor has appeared in the Destiny 2 story several times, often as an antagonist. That will not change in Destiny 2 Lightfall, either.

Although he has played this role through much of the game's lifetime, the players and his interests have intersected before. Calus protected the Guardians after defeating the Mind and sought help from them in several moments in the past. This included asking for their help in overcoming Val Ca'uor, a leader of the Red Legion.

In 2022, players were teased by Calus' wishes to gain an alliance with The Witness, master of the Black Fleet and all of its Disciples. Ultimately, he would become the servant of the Darkness and work with The Witness to try to destroy the Light.

Calus has not only allied with The Witness but also become one of its Disciples. He has undergone a physical transformation and appears to be working toward The Witness' goal of ending impermanence among the stars.

The Witness is returning to the Sol System, and Calus will do everything in his power to prepare for the coming of the Black Fleet. He used Egregore spores to manipulate both the Hive and Scorn so he could further interact with the Darkness during the Season of the Haunted. Through these actions, Calus became a Disciple of the Witness.

Calus' goal in Destiny 2 Lightfall is to do the bidding of The Witness, and he currently seeks The Veil. In this expansion, he laid siege to Neomuna, the secret city of surviving humans on Neptune. Convinced it was there, he mustered his forces to attack Neomuna.

In Destiny 2 Lightfall, he will also use the Shadow Legions to prepare for the Darkness' inevitable arrival in the Sol System. The Shadow Legions are the Cabal enforcers that now serve the Darkness.

Players in Destiny 2 Lightfall will try to stop another Collapse—a cataclysm that nearly exterminated humanity. Calus will likely be the principal antagonist for much of this expansion as he works toward destroying all.

Poll : 0 votes