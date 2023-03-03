Regnant god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE (2023)

Regnant is a Heavy Grenade Launcher from Destiny 2 Season of Defiance that is currently in high demand. With the damage buff implemented on the weapon type, everyone got their hands on the returning Wendigo last season, alongside multiple perk combinations, to acquire the best damage output.

Regnant, along with some new twists, can do exactly what any good Heavy Grenade Launcher can do. The Lightfall expansion has naturally introduced new perks, some of which are hit-and-miss depending on the weapon. In the case of Regnant, however, the community seems to have found a new DPS meta, which can be further crafted.

This article lists the best perk combinations in the Regnant Grenade Launcher for Destiny 2 PvE.

Best perk combinations in Regnant Grenade Launcher for Destiny 2 PvE

1) Usage

As mentioned earlier, Regnant falls very much in line with Wendigo GL3. The latter is a well-known weapon among the community, and it had immense priority in the last week of Season 19. However, with Regnant, Bungie seems to have taken the weapon further, increasing its magazine size with new perks.

The Void Grenade Launcher is an Adaptive Framed weapon, firing its projectile at 120 RPM. However, perks such as Cascade Point can be crafted into the weapon, significantly increasing its fire rate and damage output.

Since Heavy Grenade Launchers are one of the few options in boss DPS meta, Regnant is a weapon everyone should get.

Deepsight upgrades (Image via Destiny 2)

Similar to seasonal weapons in the past, the crafting pattern for Regnant can be unlocked after acquiring five deepsight patterns from red-bordered versions. They can be dropped from the end chest of Defiant Battlegrounds or focused from the War Table alongside the Deepsight Decoding upgrade.

2) Best PvE perks

Whether damaging an endgame boss or clearing out adds (additional enemies), Regnant can be used in almost every scenario. The Void element and the capability to inflict volatile on enemies can synergize naturally with Void 3.0 builds across all three classes.

The best Regnant perk combinations for PvE boss DPS are as follows:

Quick Launch for increased projectile velocity and Handling.

Spike Grenades for increased damage on direct hits.

Envious Assassin for increased magazine size based on kills made with other weapons.

Cascade Point for a significant increase in fire rate after sustained precision hits or weapon kills.

Regnant god roll guide for PvE boss DPS (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Other perk combinations, such as Auto-Loading Holster and Explosive Light, can also deal increased damage to bosses. The one constant here is the Spike Grenades, which should be the top priority before entering the last two columns. For a more add-clearing approach, the following perks are viable:

Confined Launch for Stability and Blast Radius.

High-Velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed.

Repulsor Brace for gaining over-shield after defeating void-debuffed targets.

Destabilizing Rounds for inflicting volatile on surrounding enemies upon kills.

Regnant god roll for PvE ad clearing (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Hence, the loop here is to defeat any target and apply a volatile debuff to a set number of adds. Further defeating them will grant an overshield to the user due to the Repulsor Brace perk.

