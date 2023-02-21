Destiny 2 Wendigo GL3 Adept guide: God rolls, how to farm, and more 

Destiny 2's weapon sandbox will undergo a massive overhaul starting from Lightfall. While the existing meta of Linear Fusion Rifles will most likely disappear, Heavy Grenade Launchers will deal increased damage from Season 20.

With Bungie's implementation of a 20% damage buff in Lightfall, the final week of Season 19 will grant everyone a chance at obtaining one of the most potent weapons in the game. The Wendigo GL3 is the gun in question, a re-issued gear from Y2.

Typically, this Adaptive Framed Grenade Launcher will get the 20% buff as well. The following article will show you how to farm the Wendigo's Adept version this week, alongside the best perk combinations for both add (additional enemies) clears and boss DPS.

Additional details on Wendigo GL3 Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 (2023)

1) God roll

Wendigo GL3 Grenade Launcher (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The Wendigo GL3 was once considered a powerful Grenade Launcher in Y2 and Y3. The weapon was obtainable via a quest, consisting of curated perks, similar to ritual weapons available now. However, with the re-issued version, you can get more perk options to deal even more damage to bosses and adds.

Unlike the Breech Grenade Launchers, Heavy weapons can explode their projectiles on direct impact, making it easier for players to quickly fire at bosses and damage them within a short duration.

The best perk combination you should have for optimal boss DPS is as follows:

Quick Launch for projectile velocity and Handling on the weapon.

Spike Grenades for increased detonation damage on direct impact.

Auto-loading Holster for auto-reloading the weapon 4 seconds after holstering.

Full Court for 25% increased damage if a projectile is shot from 50 meters away.

Frenzy and Explosive Light are some of the best damage perks for the weapon, increasing the outgoing damage by 15% and 84%. However, activating the latter requires players to follow certain conditions, which involve collecting six orbs of light.

2) How to obtain the Destiny 2 Wendigo GL3 Adept version

While the normal version of the weapon works, obtaining the Adept version is always recommended for everyone. Additionally, Season 19's Grandmaster Nightfall requirements are quite low, allowing the majority of the playerbase to farm the Adept weapons before Lightfall comes out.

This week's Destiny 2 Nightfall, Warden of Nothing, is the featured Strike with the weapon in its loot pool. Everyone will get Wendigo Adept as a guaranteed drop after completing the Strike in the Platinum tier. Here are the modifiers and enemies you will face while playing the Grandmaster Warden of Nothing:

Void elemental shields.

Solar burn.

Four Overload Champions.

Seven Unstoppable Champions.

Ten Anti-Barrier Champions.

Scorched Earth.

Please note that the final week will give you approximately six days to farm the best perks for the weapon.

3) Best load-outs for fast clears

Gjallarhorn Rocket Launcher (Image via Destiny 2)

Starfire Fusion Warlocks can be added to the Solar burn of the Nightfall, alongside Arbalest for Barrier Champions, and Void primaries for Unstoppable, Overload, or Elemental Shields. The Doom of Chelchis from King's Fall is a great weapon for Overload and Void shields, alongside Exalted Truth Hand Cannon for Unstoppables and Shields.

A combination of Well of Radiance, Gjallarhorn, and other Solar heavy weapons can easily shoot down the final Servitor boss in one phase.

