Pardon Our Dust god roll guide in Destiny 2

Pardon our Dust is the latest Destiny 2 Breech Grenade Launcher that sits in the kinetic slot of the inventory. It can be acquired via a treasure chest in front of Xur, exclusive to Treasure Keys found on the Starhorse.

Guardians need to run numerous Dares of Eternity and get Strange Coins.

Ten of the Strange Coins can be further converted into Treasure Keys to access the chest and acquire the weapon.

Destiny 2 players can go for the following perks inside Pardon Our Dust Breech Grenade Launcher

The Breech Grenade Launcher focuses on controlling ads inside high-tier Destiny 2 PvE activities. It can blind enemies, making each encounter easier, along with dealing enough damage to bosses.

There have been numerous Grenade Launchers since the release of Beyond Light, with Pardon Our Dust rolling a great combination of perks.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame Which Bungie 30th Anniversary weapon are you enjoying most? Which Bungie 30th Anniversary weapon are you enjoying most? https://t.co/CpHnC6IkPJ

The best perks on the Pardon Our Dust Breech Grenade Launcher include:

Quick Launch for an increase in handling and projectile velocity.

Blinding Grenades to suppress enemies for a specific amount of time. However, it comes with the cost of 200 Blast Radius.

Auto-Loading Holster to reload the weapon after switching.

Vorpal Weapon for added damage to Bosses.

Pardon Our Dust is one of the few special weapons in Destiny 2 that comes with both Vorpal and Auto-Loading Holster. This perk is essential against the Champions, as it can blind the target alongside dealing significant damage.

In addition, users don't need to reload it manually, as simply swapping it with another weapon will do the trick.

Other perks such as Ambitious Assassin and Demolitionist are great as well. In contrast, users can overflow the magazine based on the number of rapid kills made beforehand. The latter can grant grenade energy with each kill.

Guardians need to farm as many Dares of Eternity, daily bounties, and activities to get hold of the Strange Coins to have the maximum chance at getting Pardon Our Dust. These Coins can then be given to Starhorse in exchange for the Legendary Treasure Key.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer