Bungie will reward a rare emblem for helping out New Light players in Destiny 2 Dares of Eternity

Destiny 2 has some of the weirdest glitches in the history of video games. While some of these can be exploited in the community's favor, a few straight up break the game and make it unplayable for Guardians.

dmg04 @A_dmg04 Players that are lower in power level need some help in the Dares of Eternity activity. How can you assist?



The six-player Dares of Eternity is the latest seasonal activity to keep players busy until Destiny 2 Witch Queen comes along. However, things got out of hand when people realized that this was a trap for New Light players.

Dares of Eternity tends to auto-start for everyone regardless of their power level or DLC purchase right after entering the game. This is hell for new players, as most are yet to get acquainted with the game's mechanics. Thankfully, this is where the veteran players come in.

Destiny 2 Senior Community Manager confirms emblems as rewards for helping new players in Dares of Eternity

To get matched with new players inside Destiny 2 Dares of Eternity, Guardians can equip white rarity gear from their collections alongside vaulted pinnacle gear. Since the level requirement for winning the emblem isn't announced, one can assume it to be 1100 to 1150.

After reaching the required power, players will need to match the Dares of Eternity activity. Chances are, they will be matched with New Light players, as the majority have just started playing the game.

dmg04 @A_dmg04 Some have called this "Operation: Save the New Lights" - while this issue impacts some new players, it's also hitting some who've taken lengthy breaks from Destiny 2 and are at low power.



After days of complaining on social media platforms, the Destiny 2 Senior Community Manager finally addressed the issue with a series of tweets. While there is no immediate workaround for the subject, he did promise a potential fix for this in a few weeks.

dmg04 @A_dmg04 On the community side, we're looking to spin up a little emblem to earn. Won't be overly restrictive in how it's handed out, but would love to give thanks to those who lend a hand (and also apologize to those who were caught in the crossfire!).



There is always an option to leave the activity midway, but the chance of a New Light player knowing about this mechanic is little to none. Veteran players are already equipping white rarity gear with 1100 power alongside a Gjallarhorn to speedrun the encounters.

Armour collection in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

So with everything taken into account, now is the chance for the veterans to show off their skills to new players. This will also earn them a badge of honor from Bungie in the process.

Edited by Siddharth Satish