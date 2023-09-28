The Division 2 server status (September 28): Maintenance schedule, downtime, and more

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is a looter shooter developed and released by Ubisoft. The title follows a seasonal format, and each season lasts around three months. Every season, the developer takes the game offline for regular server maintenance and deploys updates as and when required. During these periods, players cannot access the game.

As is with every live service title, server downtimes are essential. Not only do they keep the servers healthy, but they also allow the developer to prepare for any future updates. With that said, how does one check for The Division 2 server status?

Are The Division 2 servers down?

At the time of writing this article, The Division 2 servers are currently down for regular maintenance. The downtime began at 12:30 AM PDT and will continue for four hours. Based on that, the downtime is expected to end at around 4:30 AM PDT, after which players can access the game once again.

However, there's always a possibility that the developer will extend the downtime if they encounter any game-breaking bugs or errors. For information about downtime extensions, players can visit the official Twitter account for updates from the developer.

Why can't I log into The Division 2?

In case there's an active downtime, you will not be able to access the game. During this period, the servers are offline as the developer conducts maintenance. However, once the servers are online, you can log into your account and play the game again.

In case the servers are up and you're still unable to access it, here are some of the reasons and what you should do in that case:

First of all, check if any major update has been deployed. If there is one, you must download and install the update. The Ubisoft Connect launcher does this automatically, so there's nothing that you need to do manually.

In case there's no update, then consider checking your internet connection. In many cases, a poor internet connection results in connectivity issues.

Furthermore, you might experience login issues right after the servers go live because others are trying to log in simultaneously. The servers tend to get overloaded with connection requests. If that's the case, then it's recommended that you wait it out for a couple of hours before trying to log in again.

If none of the above recommendations work, go to the official forums and post your problems. Moderators and community managers can often help you find a fix for the issue at hand.