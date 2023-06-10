The Division 2 Year 5 Season 1: Broken Wings Roadmap, explained

The Division 2 is finally in its fifth year. In this new stage, the first season is being dubbed as Broken Wings. Apart from the new Exotic weapons and a tonne of rebalancing changes to the game, the developers are finally introducing a new manhunt series. Although this time, the Manhunt is slightly different, it's a welcome change from the regular versions seen thus far.

A season in The Division 2 lasts for approximately three months. Over the course of these three months, a lot will be happening in the game. With a brand new manhunt going live every two weeks, the calendar for the first season is stacked. Here's a quick rundown of all the major highlights.

The Division 2 Year 5 Season 1 Manhunt schedule and other details

This season, a group of important civilians have gone missing. At the end of Year 4 Season 4, the White House suffered a devastating attack at the hands of Natalya Sokolova and the Black Tusk. While the Division is already reeling from that attack, these civilians, including Mari Singh, have gone missing.

Over the course of the first season, your job will be to look for all these civilians and rescue them. So starting in June, you must search for John, followed by Eva. In the month of July, you will be looking for Lauren, followed by Mitchell in August, and finally, Mari Singh. Their conditions are unknown, but the Black Tusk is believed to be responsible for their disappearance.

When the manhunt for these individuals is active, you will be able to access their leagues. To participate in these leagues, you must complete certain missions of a pre-determined difficulty level. Doing so will earn you points or trophies in The Division 2. The higher you place in these leagues, the more rewards you will be able to unlock.

While these leagues are taking place, you will also be able to participate in a few Global Events and an Escalation Apparel Event. During the Apparel Event, you will be able to unlock outfits inspired by the Black Tusk and SHD tech.

When this event is active, you will gain one Apparel Cache key for every four SHD levels you hit. Owners of the Broken Wings Premium Season Pass will receive three additional keys.

That being said, there are a lot of interesting activities primed to take place during The Division 2 Year 5 Season 1: Broken Wings.

