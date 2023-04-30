How to earn apparel cache keys in The Division 2

Although The Division 2 is a straightforward looter shooter title, it also features some fancy cosmetics. Since its release, the title has seen various collaborations, so many outfits are available in the game right now. These collaborations are celebrated through in-game events, and related cosmetics are given away. These outfits are mostly given away free of cost, but players will have to earn them in the game.

They'll have to unlock apparel caches using apparel cache keys to get these outfits, so where does one find them in The Division 2?

Where to find apparel cache keys in The Division 2

Apparel cache keys are nothing but consumables in The Division 2. However, you won't encounter any while exploring the world or during a mission. Instead, you will receive one key for every four SHD levels you gain.

If you haven't completed the Warlords of New York campaign yet, you won't receive such keys unless the event specifies. The only other way to acquire these apparel cache keys in The Division 2 is by purchasing them using premium credits.

Is there any apparel event going on in the game right now?

When writing this article, the Resident Evil apparel event is being re-run in the game. Multiple Resident Evil-themed cosmetics can be earned in the game. Players who've completed The Warlords of New York campaign will receive the Leon Kennedy outfit for free to make things more enjoyable.

All they need to do is log into the game while the event is active. The event began on April 25 and is set to conclude on May 9. The moment they log in, players will automatically receive the three-piece outfit.

Other than the Leon Kennedy outfit, a few famous Resident Evil character outfits will also be available in the game. Players can get their hands on the Jill Valentine outfit, Chris Redfield outfit, and the Umbrella Operative outfit through this event.

However, they will have to earn apparel cache keys to earn these outfits. While The Division 2 may be slightly hard to grind, players can easily navigate levels in the game with the right approach.

Other cosmetics will be available during this event besides the outfits mentioned earlier. The cosmetics are as follows:

Backpack Trophies

T-Virus

Jill Sandwich

Zombie Hand

R.P.D. Badge

Ink Ribbon

Doberman

Licker

Arm Patches

S.T.A.R.S.

Umbrella Corporation

R.P.D.

Unlike the outfits, these won't be locked in apparel caches. Instead, players will have to earn them by completing daily projects in the game. Completing each daily project will randomly drop one item from the above list. Players who complete the collection in The Division 2 will also be rewarded with the Nemesis mask. While masks only drop when players defeat a Hunter, apparel events are the only exception to this rule!

Poll : 0 votes