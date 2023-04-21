How to get The Division 2 Leon Kennedy outfit for free

Although gunplay is a major part of The Division 2, it doesn't hurt to look good while eliminating targets. The game has an elaborate transmog feature. Apart from that, the game features some outfits that can be equipped. When applied, these outfits override the appearance of any armor piece worn by the players. Not only that, it overrides other applied transmog settings as well.

Leon Kennedy is an iconic figure in the video game community. Over the years, this character has made multiple appearances in The Division 2. As mentioned in the Division Day livestream. players will be able to unlock his outfit in the game once again.

How to unlock the Leon Kennedy outfit for free in The Division 2

From everything revealed in the Division Day stream, it's believed that there will be a new Apparel Event in The Division 2 shortly. To unlock this skin, you must participate and acquire Apparel Keys during the event. You will then have to use these keys to unlock chests that can provide pieces of the Leon Kennedy outfit.

This Apparel event is scheduled to go live on April 25. However, no specific end date has been mentioned till now. Given that this outfit has been featured in the game for a while now, the event is unlikely to last that long. Furthermore, there's a chance that other Resident Evil character outfits like Jill Valentine and the Umbrella Operative outfit will also be available during this Apparel Event in The Division 2.

The event, however, is expected to conclude before The Year 5 Season 1 begins. Although there isn't a specific start date for the new season just yet, developers have revealed that Year 5 should go live in early June. A lot of new content is making its way into the game in the new update. Not only will players gain access to a brand new game mode, they will also be able to play through new missions and a fresh incursion set to go live later in the year.

However, the main highlight of the season is the Sam Fischer outfit. This ensemble will be included in the Broken Wings battlepass. Those who purchase the battlepass can unlock this outfit as they progress through the levels by earning XP.

It would have been interesting had the Sam Fischer outfit been given away through an Apparel Event. However, considering how popular this character is, it's understandable why the developers included him in The Division 2 Year 5 battlepass.

