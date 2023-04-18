The Division Heartland gameplay preview set for Division Day: Date, where to watch, and more

The Division Heartland is a spinoff game that is loosely based on the storyline followed by the two looter-shooter titles. However, little is known about the title for now. Ubisoft has promised to reveal more about it on Division Day, where they will be making some major announcements about the franchise. The Division Heartland has been creating waves amongst players and fans of the franchise as it is a free-to-play co-op title.

Given Tom Clancy's Division 2's popularity, one can expect the spinoff to sit well with players and fans alike. Having said that, here's everything you need to know about Division Day.

Where to watch The Division Heartland gameplay preview on Division Day

Based on a post on Twitter, Division Day will be held on April 20. On this day, Ubisoft will reveal more information about the Year 5 roadmap with respect to Tom Clancy's Division 2. They will also reveal further details about Division Resurgence, an AAA mobile game, and The Division Heartland.

Players will be able to tune into Ubisoft's live stream on their official Twitch and YouTube channels. The stream is scheduled to go live at 11 am PDT/ 8 pm CEST/ 2 pm EDT. It will be interesting to see what the developers have in store, especially with respect to The Division Heartland.

When does The Division Heartland go live?

As of now, Ubisoft hasn't formally announced a release date for the title. Given that they're just starting out with gameplay previews, one can expect the title to go live sometime later this year. With that said, players can also expect Ubisoft to divulge more details about the title during the Summer Games Fest.

Based on everything that's been revealed until now, Heartland will feature both PvP and PvE elements. Players will be tasked with protecting an area known as Silver Creek. Like The Division 2, Heartland will also have several factions and the contamination issue in its storyline. Given that it is part of the same franchise, players might encounter similar gameplay mechanics.

Players are curious to know what the title has in store, and interested parties will be looking forward to The Division Day stream on April 20, to see what the title looks like. Since this is the first free-to-play title in the franchise, and given that it appeals to a wider audience, Ubisoft needs to capitalize on this opportunity to gain a hold on the looter-shooter marker.

