5 upcoming games announced at Ubisoft Forward 2022

Global video game developing giants Ubisoft’s premiere live event, Ubisoft Forward, is a celebration held annually. It’s an event where the developer showcases some of its upcoming games, and this year's iteration was no different. A bunch of new fan favorite games were revealed at last night’s gala event.

The list includes a brand new Mario adventure, teasers related to the future Assassin’s Creed titles, and much more. Here are some of the biggest games that made the headlines in this year’s Ubisoft Forward.

5 most important announcements made in Ubisoft Forward

1) Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Releasing on: 2023

2023 Available on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One

The Assassin’s Creed Series has taken gamers to some of the most historically accurate revolutionary wars across decades. Last night at Ubisoft Forward, the Assassin’s Creed franchise celebrated the 15th anniversary of its first title with several exciting standalone titles for the future.

This includes a brand-new Assassin’s Creed title coming soon in 2023, the Assasin's Creed Mirage.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed



- Assassin's Creed Mirage: coming 2023.

- 2 new AAA games

- A new mobile title

- The end of Eivor's story



#AssassinsCreed Take a look at the exciting future for Assassin's Creed!- Assassin's Creed Mirage: coming 2023.- 2 new AAA games- A new mobile title- The end of Eivor's story Take a look at the exciting future for Assassin's Creed!- Assassin's Creed Mirage: coming 2023.- 2 new AAA games- A new mobile title- The end of Eivor's story#AssassinsCreed https://t.co/gA5tnUee8d

Assassin’s Creed Mirage promises to go back to the narrative-driven action-adventure roots of the old series that made it one of the most loved games of all time.

Players will be taking on the role of Basim from the previous installment of Assasin's Creed: Valhalla, and will be beginning their journey in the bustling city of Baghdad. It's a vast ancient city that promises to be full of vibrant characters and captivating storylines.

2) Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Releasing on: October 30, 2022

October 30, 2022 Available on: Nintendo Switch

Last night, on Ubisoft Forward, the latest colorful adventure of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope was revealed.

Set in the vibrant world of Terra Flora, players take on the role of Mario and his friends, who are switchable characters on a quest to save the planet. The iconic character and his friends will face many enemy archetypes with unique strengths and weaknesses.

The game will feature a unique mix of turn-based combat, real-time action, and open-world exploration. The vibrant open world of Terra Flora will offer secret locations hidden amidst lush green plains and caves. That’s not all, the creators of Mario + Rabbids have plenty of creative DLCs lined up for the game this year as well.

3) Skull and Bones

Releasing on: November 8, 2022

November 8, 2022 Available on: Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, Microsoft Windows

Ubisoft has been working on this action-adventure title for a long time. Set in the Indian Ocean, Skull and Bones was finally revealed in last night's Ubisfot Forward. Skull and Bones features massive naval battles, building pirate empires and setting up secret trading routes.

Its photorealistic environment truly manages to offer an authentic pirate experience where players get to control their unique pirate avatars. The game is about conducting illegal goods and drug trading operations, destroying enemy pirate ships to become the top dog in the sea.

The pirate avatars will be the ones pulling all the strings in this treasure-hunting adventure. Users’ ships are at the center, and the core gameplay is about building a vessel that will put fear in the enemy’s heart.

The game will offer a huge catalog of shipping customization options, unique weapons such as the Greek Fire that can be fitted, and much more, as players' objective is to build the most unique warship in this ocean exploration adventure.

What's even better is that Skull and Bones will offer cross-play at launch, allowing gamers to team up with friends no matter which platform they choose.

4) Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland

Releasing on: First half of 2023

First half of 2023 Available on: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Tom Clancy’s Division franchise is one of Ubisoft’s most successful online action RPGs. So far, Ubisoft has released many updates in the short span of three years for fan-favorite Division 2. Last night at Ubisoft Forward, the RPG franchise announced two more major updates, Season 10 and Season 11, for the same.

An all-new standalone action-adventure title was also announced in Ubisoft Forward. Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland is a free-to-play survival shooter set in the heartlands of America. Players need to protect the town of Silver Creek from enemy factions and rouge agents. It will be a whole new experience in the Division universe.

Once released, the latest entrant is scheduled to receive two further updates by the new year, revealed exclusively for the first time in Ubisoft Forward 2022.

5) Tom Clancy's : The Division Resurgence

Releasing on: Closed beta version will be available this Fall

Closed beta version will be available this Fall Available on: Android, iOS

The future is bright for the Division franchise as a whole. At Ubisoft Forward, another new entrant in the series was revealed, this time for mobile devices.

The Division Resurgence will provide the popular AAA experience of the universe into the palm of the gamers’ hand with new factions, new allies, and a completely different storyline. It promises to be a fast-paced multiplayer shooter where every second is precious as teams will be constantly up against the clock in the Dark Zone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan