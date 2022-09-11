Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope gets new trailer at Ubisoft Forward, playable Rayman as post-launch DLC revealed

Mario + Rabbids was considered a curious and weird collaboration between publisher Nintendo and developer Ubisoft, even when it launched back in 2017. It still succeeded commercially, enough to spawn a sequel coming next month. Called Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the title received a brand new trailer at the recent Ubisoft Forward showcase.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope @MarioRabbids

Optimise, strategize, and remember to get help from the Sparks 🤝



Watch the full trailer: Join us in guiding you through a Boss fight on the new planet Terra Flora!Optimise, strategize, and remember to get help from the Sparks 🤝Watch the full trailer: youtu.be/B506vC00vdk Join us in guiding you through a Boss fight on the new planet Terra Flora!Optimise, strategize, and remember to get help from the Sparks 🤝 Watch the full trailer: youtu.be/B506vC00vdk https://t.co/4hBzf6Ydcs

The footage highlighted a new boss fight as well as an interesting post-title-launch DLC, which includes a beloved Ubisoft character: Rayman. Here are all the details.

Ubisoft's Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a bigger adventure and more complex

The recent trailer showcases a new planet called Terra Flora, which the game's cast explores to save the Sparks. It is a vibrant, lush planet that has been subjected to a drought, thanks to the malicious Cursa. In the title, players will have to explore and discover new NPCs, solve puzzles, find collectibles, and ultimately reach the top of the volcano. To get there, gamers will have to board the Wiggler Train; this is also where the Wiggler boss fight takes place.

The fight against this massive caterpillar-like creature, which involves battling its weak points while on the train, is spectacular. This also adds unique parameters to the encounter, like beating the boss under a specific number of turns; otherwise, the train gets destroyed. New playable characters like Bowser will allow for unique strategies on the field, which will ensure engagement with the XCOM-inspired gameplay.

The footage highlights not only technical and graphics improvements over the predecessor but also new UI and menus. Players are also offered an insight into the inventory screen, which includes equipable Sparks. These Luma x Rabbids hybrids grant various perks, like increased damage and elemental effects. Players will get to deploy different tactics and combine various synergies to gain the upper hand against brand new foes.

While key characters like Mario, Luigi, Rabbid Rosalina, and more will appear in the title, the developers introduced a brand new one that should make many fans happy. Rayman from Ubisoft's beloved 3D platformer series will be in the game as part of a new DLC experience.

This was revealed in a short teaser showcasing the top heads of the Rabbids, with Rayman among them in plain sight. Ubisoft has three DLCs planned to be released after the launch of the title, and the iconic hero feature in the last of these three packs.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be available on October 20, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch as an exclusive release.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh