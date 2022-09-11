Ubisoft Forward shares a glimpse of Assassin's Creed's future with Infinity, Project Red and Hexe

Assassin's Creed fans were eagerly waiting for the Ubisoft Forward 2022 showcase to arrive so they could learn about everything new being cooked up behind the curtains. There were a lot of rumors regarding what the developers were working on, and the event was the perfect stage to make official announcements.

All eyes were glued to the screen as Ubisoft showed various titles during the first part of the event before presenting a lengthy segment involving Assassin's Creed. The franchise's completion of 15 years is reason enough for celebration.

Mirage was heralded with a cinematic trailer, an official release date, and pre-order goodies. But that was not all. Fans also got a look at what other AC projects Ubisoft has in store for them, and boy, were there a lot of them!

Assassin's Creed Infinity, Project Red and Hexe, will carve the future of series' aesthetic

Project Red

Rumors regarding role-playing and supernatural titles under the AC banner are turning out to be true, as the Ubisoft event showed both AC Project Red and Hexe during the stream. The former offered a dark-red hue on the screen with structures from feudal Japan, ready to give players a "very powerful shinobi fantasy," as put by Marc-Alexis Côté, franchise executive producer.

According to Côté, Project Red is the next premium title in line and is "the future of our open-world RPG games on Assassin's Creed." The offering is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec, the studio that helmed AC: Odyssey. Japan has long been requested by fans, and they will finally have their dreams come true.

Project Hexe

Project Hexe, on the other hand, has a supernatural vibe to it and is distinctly different in mood and setting than Red. Although the clip offered was short, the tone of visuals was darker and more ominous as the AC logo hung from a tree, possibly during the witch trials in 16th-century Europe. It is being developed by Ubisoft's team in Montreal, the place where Assassin's Creed was conceived.

Here's what Côté had to say about the title:

"It is being led by creative director Clint Hocking. It is a very different type of Assassin's Creed game."

Fans will be eager to see what this new direction will mean for the series and what the team is developing. Regarding Assassin's Creed Infinity, Côté clarified that it "is not a game, per se." Rather, it is going to be a hub where AC fans can come across all the adventures from the past 15 years of the series.

Furthermore, Côté said that the developers were trying to figure out how they would be able to bring back the "standalone multiplayer experiences" into the AC universe through Infinity.

Not much is known about it currently. Players will have to wait for the creators to reveal further information regarding the same.

The Ubisoft Forward 2022 showcased a future for Assassin's Creed that is sure to delight fans and make them excited about whatever is to come next. The AC universe is growing, and there seems to be something for everyone.

