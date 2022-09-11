Division Heartland shares first look at gameplay featuring rogue agents, enemy factions, and more

Tom Clancy's Division Heartland just received its first look and gameplay during the Ubisoft Forward event. Part of the popular Division world, the game is developed by Red Swan Entertainment and brings something new to the franchise.

After a worldwide pandemic, the World of Division called on players to help rebuild cities like Manhattan and Washington DC. However, the focus is now on a small town known as Silver Creek in the heartland of America.

Here's what we know about Tom Clancy's latest venture.

Ubisoft Forward showcased Division Heartland first look, gameplay, and much more

Division Heartland is a free-to-play survival action multiplayer shooter. Given the details during the showcase, it is quite clear that the game will have both PvP and PvE elements. Assigned to protect the town of Silver Creek, Division Heartland will test players' ability to survive through various obstacles.

Like other Division games, Heartland will also feature TPP (Third Person Perspective). This will be a complete stand-alone adventure and will remain free to download for everyone. With Ubisoft having previously announced their desire to focus more on the free-to-play market, Heartland is one of the main attractions.

As stated by the creative director Keith Evans:

"Heartland's a free-to-play survival action shooter, set in the Division universe, that features streamlined survival gameplay and a beautiful new world to explore. You play as a Division agent, given the task of protecting Silver Creek, a small town in middle America, from enemy factions, rogue agents and deadly contamination."

Furthermore, he has revealed that despite being a stand-alone adventure, the game ties up with the past stories of the same universe. However, it will introduce "new characters and storylines to the franchise."

While the developers were surprisingly silent about the game following its announcement in May 2021,the recent update has made the Division community excited again.

According to some sources, the game will reportedly feature a 45-player PvEvP mode named "Storm Operations", where one will have to fight rogue agents while dealing with the contamination.

Players can register for Division Heartland to participate in Closed Beta tests in the near future. As for the release date, it is still listed as "coming soon" with no further information. However, players can expect it to arrive in the middle of 2023.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul