What to expect from Ubisoft Forward (September 2022) - Assassin's Creed Mirage, Skull and Bones, and more

Another Ubisoft Forward event is coming up on September 10, 2022, where the company will provide information on its upcoming titles.

Ubisoft is responsible for some of the most iconic games in history, like Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Prince of Persia, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs.

The company is building upon its library, and Ubisoft Forward will be a way of getting fans ready for what's next. Many surprises are definitely waiting for viewers at the event.

When does Ubisoft Forward start?

September 10 | 9PM CEST Join us for #UbiForward

Viewers can watch Ubisoft Forward on September 10, 2022, at 12 PM PT. This translates to 3 PM ET, 8 PM BST, and 9 PM CEST. A pre-show for the event starts 25 minutes prior.

The event will be broadcast on YouTube, Twitch, and the official Ubisoft website. There are multiple language and accessibility options available. It looks like the company has an action-packed show planned.

Twitch drops

Those tuning in to Ubisoft Forward on Twitch will be able to access some Twitch drops. Viewers just have to watch for a specified amount of time on the official Ubisoft channel to receive the following:

Skull and Bones Emblem in Skull and Bones (15 minutes)

Explosive Detail Charm in Rainbow Six Siege (30 minutes)

RC22 Original Cosmetic in Roller Champions (45 minutes)

Sphinx Tattoo Set in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (60 minutes)

Players should just be on the lookout for the Twitch notification that says a reward has been earned. They should also make sure their Ubisoft account is connected to their Twitch account before claiming the rewards.

Games on display

A handful of games have been confirmed to appear during the September 2022 Ubisoft Forward. A lot of these titles are no-brainers, but some details about them could leave fans more eager.

Fans can expect to see the following games showcased:

Assassin's Creed

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Skull and Bones

Brawlhalla

For Honor

The Crew 2

Anno 1800

The official Ubisoft website explains that the event will cover more than just the games listed. The company also doesn't have a specific Assassin's Creed title that it will touch on, so players can definitely expect some surprises during the event.

Surprises

Many games are currently under development at Ubisoft, and the upcoming event could be the first time we receive information about a lot of them. The company confirmed Assassin's Creed Mirage after a leak, and some fans think they'll do the same for another title.

The Division Heartland had a Ubisoft Store page leaked recently. There's hope that the developers will follow suit with what they did for Mirage by at least confirming something about The Division Heartland.

Here are some of the major games that Ubisoft is known or rumored to be working on that could make an appearance at Ubisoft Forward:

Original Assassin's Creed remake

XDefiant

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

A new Splinter Cell title

An open-world Star Wars game

Another Rainbow Six spin-off

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

New IPs could easily debut during the showcase, but those will be far less compared to the number of already known games that Ubisoft has on the schedule.

Regardless, Ubisoft Forward is going to expand on the future of the development company and prepare fans for their next slate of games. Considering what is known, there is a lot to look forward to.

