Summer Game Fest 2023: Scheduled date, where to watch, and more

Following a major recent announcement, it seems that the month of June is going to be a rather exciting one for gamers as the Summer Game Fest 2023 event is finally happening. Hosted by well-known video game journalist Geoff Keighley, this highly anticipated event will be broadcast live from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

For the uninitiated, Summer Game Fest is an event that was first held in 2020 when the pandemic forced everyone across the world to remain indoors. Having said that, here's a quick rundown of the event's dates and what to potentially expect from it.

When will the Summer Game Fest 2023 go live?

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley Join together to celebrate what’s next in video games.



@SummerGameFest returns live Thursday, June 8, streaming live everywhere. Join together to celebrate what’s next in video [email protected] returns live Thursday, June 8, streaming live everywhere. https://t.co/oKOWr37Jb2

The Summer Game Fest 2023 is scheduled to go live on June 8, 2023. As such, the show will commence at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT. In addition to being livestreamed, the event will be held in front of a live audience as well. While it's hard to predict all of the showcases that may be revealed, one can expect to see major announcements and reveals during the event.

Given that E3 is canceled this year, it's only natural that major studios and game developers will flock to the Summer Games Fest 2023 event to announce all of their upcoming releases and give fans an exclusive sneak peek into those titles.

Where to watch Summer Game Fest 2023

Considering that the event will be held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, Summer Game Fest 2023 will be livestreamed on their official YouTube channel itself. Apart from that, this will be the first year that the event will be available in IMAX as well. As the event will be showcased in select theaters in the US and Canada, tickets for the same have already gone live and can be found here.

Summer Game Fest @summergamefest twitter.com/Ubisoft/status… Ubisoft @Ubisoft SAVE THE DATE



Join us on June 12 at 10 AM PST for



ubi.li/c8k1r SAVE THE DATEJoin us on June 12 at 10 AM PST for #UbiForward live from Los Angeles, for game updates and reveals! ✨SAVE THE DATE ✨Join us on June 12 at 10 AM PST for #UbiForward live from Los Angeles, for game updates and reveals! 👉 ubi.li/c8k1r Ubisoft Forward will stream live on Monday, June 12 from Los Angeles as part of #SummerGameFest Ubisoft Forward will stream live on Monday, June 12 from Los Angeles as part of #SummerGameFest twitter.com/Ubisoft/status…

Although a few major studios are yet to confirm their participation in the upcoming event, quite a few others like Ubisoft and Devolver Digital have already confirmed their participation. It'll certainly be interesting to see what these companies have in store for their fans. Ubisoft will, in all probability, reveal a lot more information about their next installment in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Mirage.

Additionally, there are rumors of a potential Prince of Persia remake announcement as well, but fans will have to wait until the UbiForward event on June 12 for more clarity. Next up, CD Projekt Red could potentially be showcasing the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC at the event. Although E3 2023 has been canceled, gamers across the world will still have plenty to look forward to in the month of June when the Summer Game Fest goes live.

