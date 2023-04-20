How to get the Metalhead Outfit in Tom Clancy's The Division 2 easily

Things are slowly starting to heat up for Tom Clancy's The Division 2. With the Division Day stream starting in a few hours, players are waiting to hear what the developers have in store for this title in the coming days.

The developers will be streaming the event on their official YouTube and Twitch channels. For those who dedicatedly watch the stream, they'll be rewarded with some really cool items as Twitch Drops.

While Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is ideally a looter-shooter, it does have transmog options available. Whenever there's been an event, the developers have given away items during the celebrations, and Division Day will be no different.

How to unlock the Metalhead Outfit in Tom Clancy's The Division 2

To unlock the Metalhead outfit in Tom Clancy's The Division 2, you will have to tune into the Division Day stream on Ubisoft's official Twitch channel on April 20. If you watch their stream for 20 minutes, you will be rewarded with the Metalhead Hat.

From April 21, you will have access to the other outfits in the set. The items are as follows:

Metalhead Shirt

Metalhead Boots

Metalhead Gloves

Metalhead Shorts

To unlock all these items, you will have to tune into a creator's stream that has drops enabled. To acquire all these items, you will have to watch their stream for a total of 200 minutes.

Now, you needn't do it at one go. You can break it up into smaller sections. In fact, the developers have different milestones associated with each of the rewards. The milestones are as follows:

Watch 20 minutes - Reward: Hat and/or Shirt

Watch additional 60 minutes (Total 80 minutes) - Reward: Gloves

Watch another 60 minutes (Total 140 minutes) - Reward: Boots

Watch another 60 minutes (Total 200 minutes) - Reward: Shorts

Do bear in mind that in order to claim these items in-game, you will need to link your Ubisoft account to your Twitch account.

If you've done it already, you can head into the rewards section on your Twitch account and hit the "Claim" button to access these rewards in The Division 2.

However, if you haven't linked your accounts, you will be prompted to link both accounts before you can claim these rewards.

The process of linking is fairly simple, and all you need to do is follow the on-screen instructions to do so. From everything that's been revealed so far, the developers plan on revealing the Year 5 roadmap for the title.

Not only that, they're also expected to reveal more information about The Division Heartland and The Division Resurgence.

The latter is a mobile-only experience, while the former is a free-to-play title and has been causing waves amongst fans for a while now.

Although there's no information pertaining to its release date as of now, one can expect more information about the same during the Division Day stream itself.

