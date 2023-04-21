Ubisoft has just announced the roadmap for The Division 2 Year 5. The upcoming in-game year seems promising because it's going to see a lot of updates, not just in terms of story but also regarding gameplay and mechanics as well. Moreover, players will be able to get their hands on brand-new outfits once the new year begins.

As a live service game, it's imperative that the developers keep bringing fresh content into The Division 2. Although there is still some time left before the current season concludes, here's everything that was revealed about The Division 2 Year 5 roadmap during the Division Day livestream.

When does The Division 2 Year 5 Season 1 begin?

As of now, there's no concrete release date for The Division 2 Year 5 Season 1. Based on the information revealed during the livestream, the new season is scheduled to go live sometime in the month of June.

Year 5 Season 1 is being called Broken Wings. As mentioned in the livestream, players will be able to access the new content on the Public Test Servers, starting April 21. The upcoming year will also include a brand new incursion at the Meret Estate, new story missions, and a fresh endgame structure.

The Division 2 Year 5 Roadmap details

Developers have broken down Year 5 into four specific seasons, whose major highlights are as follows:

Season 1: This season is known as Broken Wings. Storyline-wise, its main highlight will be the attempt to rebuild the Castle settlement. For the uninitiated, this location was subjected to a chemical attack and has been defunct for a while now. Players will start rebuilding the settlement in the first season. They will also be able to participate in a new game mode known as Descent.

This season is known as Broken Wings. Storyline-wise, its main highlight will be the attempt to rebuild the Castle settlement. For the uninitiated, this location was subjected to a chemical attack and has been defunct for a while now. Players will start rebuilding the settlement in the first season. They will also be able to participate in a new game mode known as Descent. Season 2: This season is called the Puppeteers. Players will be able to get their hands on a brand-new incursion at the Meret Estate in it. The Cleaners are up to no good once again, and Division agents will have to stop their advance.

This season is called the Puppeteers. Players will be able to get their hands on a brand-new incursion at the Meret Estate in it. The Cleaners are up to no good once again, and Division agents will have to stop their advance. Season 3: Known as the Vanguard, players will make their way to New York once again to uncover more information about Aaron Keener and his rogue agents.

Known as the Vanguard, players will make their way to New York once again to uncover more information about Aaron Keener and his rogue agents. Season 4: This is the final season in Year 5 and is called Black Diamond. During this season, players will be able to access a brand-new story DLC that includes fresh missions, new zones, and more end-game content.

Based on everything revealed so far, The Division 2 Year 5 seems very interesting. In the absence of a proper release date, players can make their way into the Public Test Servers starting April 21 to try out the new Descent game mode for themselves. This is a simulation where players will be able to test their builds. Not much is known about this game mode for now, but fans will be able to access it solo or enjoy it with others through online co-op.

Poll : 0 votes