How to easily defeat Hunters in The Division 2

Hunters are some of the minibosses that players will come across in Tom Clancy's The Division 2. Despite being a miniboss, Hunters have a lot of health and can dish out a massive amount of damage. According to the lore, these Hunters are believed to be a part of a program heralded by the Director of Homeland Security, who created these Agents as a failsafe for The Division.

Hunters can use a variety of skills in battle and can heal themselves if they get to cover after taking a lot of damage. These enemies have the highest damage output in the game, and the encounters are not for the faint of heart.

With that said, here's a quick rundown on how these Hunters can easily be defeated in The Division 2.

Defeating a Hunter in The Division 2 requires a lot of skill and bullets

Just like Division Agents, these Hunters also have a shield. They have access to four armor kits and can replenish their armor, provided they're allowed to take cover during battle.

The only way to defeat them is by continuously raining a barrage of bullets on them, especially when their shields have been broken.

In The Division 2, you will come across 12 Hunters, and if you have the Warlords of New York expansion, you will have access to an additional 8.

To defeat them, you will have to summon them. In order to do so, you will have to solve a puzzle unique to each one of them. These puzzles are rather short and simple, provided you know where to find them.

Assuming that you've summoned these minibosses, you will have to use everything you have at your disposal to defeat them.

Now, ideally, you'd do well to use your Turret and Drone skills. Since they can fire bullets, you can use them to continuously fire on the enemy.

As for your personal weaponry, consider going for a shotgun and a rifle. Both of these weapon types deal more damage when compared to assault rifles and SMGs and are very well suited for such encounters in The Division 2.

Snipers are a viable choice, but aiming down the sights might cost you some valuable time while trying to defeat these minibosses.

Although you'll be using a shotgun, don't go too close to the Hunter because they'll be able to deplete your entire armor and health in a single melee strike.

If you manage to break their armor, don't hesitate to move in and hit them with everything you've got, because they're slightly squishy without it.

After you've defeated a hunter, you'll be able to pick up some amazing rewards, including the mask that they're wearing. There are a total of 12 masks for you to collect, so good luck, Agent!

